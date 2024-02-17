Teqnion AB (publ) reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was SEK 1,475.6 million compared to SEK 1,324.8 million a year ago. Revenue was SEK 1,495.7 million compared to SEK 1,347.1 million a year ago.

Net income was SEK 125 million compared to SEK 110.3 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 7.54 compared to SEK 6.84 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SEK 7.51 compared to SEK 6.79 a year ago.