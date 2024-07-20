Teqnion is always in movement. We always start from people and relationship building when targeting profitable business in well- defined industry niches. The mission is to invest our money today so that we have even more money tomorrow. It is a simple goal that is easy to measure. We keep to what we understand and what is tangible. We don't try to predict how the world will change - we are not smart enough for that. We focus on what will not change including human behavior. We acquire good and specialized companies that are driven by grounded coworkers. During the journey we try to have fun and develop our methods and strengthen our team. If we run astray (which we will continue to do), roll up our sleeves , learn something and continue moving forward. Our sustainability plan is that Teqnion always should grow. Sustainability for us means that we of course need to take care of the environment and our globe's finite resources at the same time that we shall grow our profits over time. With good profits we can make the right decisions and continuously strengthen our relations with colleagues, customers and suppliers. Teqnion shall always continuously create value for the society so that we can capture part of that value. No mater in which direction and intensity the macro winds are blowing, we move forward. Teqnion wants to go far. We are only in the beginning of our journey. It is therefore that we guard our culture ferociously. Our leadership team is ridiculously loyal to the company. We are a small team with experience, winner instinct and a never say die attitude.

SURVIVAL ABOVE ANYTHING ELSE. ALWAYS. As individuals we are always prepared that anything can go south at any moment. This means that we never take risks that we cannot afford to lose. Even if the upside potential in Excel shows an off-the chart RoIC, we would rather sell mission critical inverter driven VSD rotary screw air compressors that excites our customers than trying our luck on a leveraged bet on "Milei miracle".* We ensure that we can always be part of the game, no matter the times. In essence: we will never put us in a debt situation that would hinder us from being in the driver's seat. CREATE VALUE AND CAPTURE VALUE In order for Teqnion and our subsidiaries to have a clear right of existence we need to create value for our customers and their customers. By loving sales and always focus on customer value we can translate the move of physical products to sales with good margins. By always focusing on customer value creation, a symbiosis is created between us, customers, suppliers and the society where value is created and shared. That is sustainability. Our simple way of measuring our right to exist is our operating margin. Why would we exist if no one wants to pay for our products, services and solutions? We never want to grow for the sake of growing. We only like our topline to go up if it is driven by profit expansion. Teqnion is the anti thesis of Silicon Valley's hyper growth philosophy and our mantra is "if they come - we build". The focus on profitability motivates us to really focus on each krona in expense. As the old Swedish saying goes: "varje sparad krona är en tjänad krona".