Report from Annual General Meeting in Teqnion AB
At the Annual General Meeting in Teqnion AB (the "company") held on 23 April 2024, the following resolutions were passed. All resolutions were in accordance with the proposals, described in detail in the general meeting documents which are available at the company's website, www.teqnion.se.
Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet
It was resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2023.
Resolution on dispositions in respect of the company's result
It was resolved that no dividend is paid and that available profits are carried forward.
Resolution on discharge from liability
It was resolved to discharge all members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year 2023.
Resolution on fees to the Board of Directors and auditor
It was resolved that the fees to the members of the Board of Directors shall be distributed as follows:
- SEK 275,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 175,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting who are not employed by the company, and
- SEK 25,000 per person and committee for work conducted in the committees.
It was resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid as per approved invoice.
Election of Board of Directors and auditor
It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven, without deputies. It was resolved on re-election of Per Berggren, Johan Steene, Henrik Joelsson and Mikael Vaezi and new election of Christopher Mayer, Boel Sjöstrand och Lena Almefelt as members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
It was resolved to elect Lena Almefelt as the new Chair of the Board.
It was resolved that one registered accounting firm be elected as auditor, without deputies. It was resolved to re-elect the registered accounting firm BDO Mälardalen AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Authorized Public Accountant Carl- Johan Kjellman will be appointed auditor in charge.
Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve upon issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments
It was resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The total number of shares that are issued by support of the authorization, including shares that may be issued after exercise of warrants or conversion of convertible instruments issued by support of the authorization, may correspond to at most ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company at the time of the first utilization of the authorization. Payment may, in addition to cash payment, be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.
The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for any deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to increase the company's financial flexibility and the Board's room for maneuver to raise
capital in a time- and cost-effective manner and/or complement the shareholder base with new shareholders of strategic importance for the company, and enable the company to, fully or partially, finance any company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses by issuing financial instruments as payment in connection with acquisitions, or to raise capital for such acquisitions. Issues made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall take place at a subscription price in line with market conditions, including any discount in line with market conditions where applicable. If the Board of Directors deems it appropriate in order to enable the delivery of shares in connection with an issue as described above, the issue may be done at a subscription price equal to the quota value of the share.
