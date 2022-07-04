Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Ter Beke
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TERB   BE0003573814

TER BEKE

(TERB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:28 2022-07-04 am EDT
101.50 EUR    0.00%
12:43pTER BEKE : Update on Ter Beke Group's intended acquisition of Sigma's Belgian and Dutch activities
PU
06/10TER BEKE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
06/08TER BEKE : Dividends
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ter Beke : Update on Ter Beke Group's intended acquisition of Sigma's Belgian and Dutch activities

07/04/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated Information

BE- Lievegem, 4 July 2022 - 18:15

Update

The Belgian Competition Authority initiates further investigation into Ter Beke

Group's intended acquisition of Sigma's Belgian and Dutch activities.

Decision Dutch Competition Authority is still pending.

At the end of last year, Ter Beke announced its intention to acquire 100% of the shares of Sigma's business in Belgium (Imperial) and the Netherlands (Stegeman) including five production plants in Belgium (Lievegem, Cornby, Amando, Dacor, Champlon) and one in the Netherlands.

Today, Ter Beke Group ("Ter Beke") received the decision of the Belgian Competition Authority to further investigate in a second phase.

The file with the Dutch Competition Authority has also been submitted and further investigation is expected.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to the customary conditions, including final approval by both the Belgian and the Dutch Competition Authorities.

Ter Beke expects final decisions in the coming months and continues to cooperate with the Authorities in order to bring the investigation to a resolution.

Ter Beke will make further announcements in due course.

Contact details

Piet Sanders*

Yves Regniers°

CEO

CFO

Tel. +32 9 370 13 17

Tel. +32 9 370 13 17

piet.sanders@terbeke.com

yves.regniers@terbeke.com

*Permanent representative Leading for Growth BV

° Permanent representative BV ESROH

About Ter Beke

Ter Beke is an innovative Belgian fresh food group that commercialises a wide range of high-quality fresh food products and related services in many European countries.

Today, Ter Beke mainly specialises in the production and sale of processed meats and fresh ready meals from 12 industrial sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Poland and the United Kingdom. Ter Beke employs approximately 2,750 people.

Ter Beke has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1986 and achieved a turnover of EUR 697 million in 2021.

For more information about Ter Beke, please visit www.terbeke.com

Disclaimer

Ter Beke NV published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
