Ter Beke : Update on Ter Beke Group's intended acquisition of Sigma's Belgian and Dutch activities

BE- Lievegem, 4 July 2022 - 18:15

The Belgian Competition Authority initiates further investigation into Ter Beke

Group's intended acquisition of Sigma's Belgian and Dutch activities.

Decision Dutch Competition Authority is still pending.

At the end of last year, Ter Beke announced its intention to acquire 100% of the shares of Sigma's business in Belgium (Imperial) and the Netherlands (Stegeman) including five production plants in Belgium (Lievegem, Cornby, Amando, Dacor, Champlon) and one in the Netherlands.

Today, Ter Beke Group ("Ter Beke") received the decision of the Belgian Competition Authority to further investigate in a second phase.

The file with the Dutch Competition Authority has also been submitted and further investigation is expected.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to the customary conditions, including final approval by both the Belgian and the Dutch Competition Authorities.

Ter Beke expects final decisions in the coming months and continues to cooperate with the Authorities in order to bring the investigation to a resolution.

Ter Beke will make further announcements in due course.

Contact details Piet Sanders* Yves Regniers° CEO CFO Tel. +32 9 370 13 17 Tel. +32 9 370 13 17 piet.sanders@terbeke.com yves.regniers@terbeke.com *Permanent representative Leading for Growth BV ° Permanent representative BV ESROH

About Ter Beke

Ter Beke is an innovative Belgian fresh food group that commercialises a wide range of high-quality fresh food products and related services in many European countries.

Today, Ter Beke mainly specialises in the production and sale of processed meats and fresh ready meals from 12 industrial sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Poland and the United Kingdom. Ter Beke employs approximately 2,750 people.

Ter Beke has been listed on Euronext Brussels since 1986 and achieved a turnover of EUR 697 million in 2021.

For more information about Ter Beke, please visit www.terbeke.com