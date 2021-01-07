Log in
01/07 11:21:34 am
114.5 EUR   +0.44%
Ter Beke : in search of a new CEO

01/07/2021 | 12:28pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Insider information

Lievegem, 7 January 2021 - 6 p.m.

Ter Beke in search of a new CEO

The Board of Directors of Ter Beke and current CEO Francis Kint (permanent representative of Argalix BV) have decided to end their collaboration on 30 June 2021.

Francis Kint became CEO in mid-2018 and led Ter Beke through a difficult period, with a major recall in the Netherlands in 2019, African swine fever in China, resulting in historically high pork prices, and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors believes that under the leadership of Francis Kint the group has shown itself to be robust and resilient during this period and is ready to continue its growth ambitions. The board will now start the search for a new CEO.

Francis Kint will continue to assume the general management of the group until June 30, 2021. The Board wishes to thank him already for his contribution to the success of the Ter Beke group.

Contacts

For questions about this press release or for further information, please contact:

Dirk Goeminne*

Chairman of the Board of directors

Tel. +32 9 370 13 17

* Permanent representative of NV Fidigo

You can also consult this press release and send your questions to us via the Investor Relations module of our website (www.terbeke.com).

For more information about Ter Beke, visit www.terbeke.com.

Financial calendar

Annual Results 2020:

1 March 2021 before market opening

Annual Report 2020:

At the latest on 27 April 2021

General Shareholders Meeting 2021:

27 May 2021

1

Disclaimer

Ter Beke NV published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
