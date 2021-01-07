PRESS RELEASE

Lievegem, 7 January 2021 - 6 p.m.

Ter Beke in search of a new CEO

The Board of Directors of Ter Beke and current CEO Francis Kint (permanent representative of Argalix BV) have decided to end their collaboration on 30 June 2021.

Francis Kint became CEO in mid-2018 and led Ter Beke through a difficult period, with a major recall in the Netherlands in 2019, African swine fever in China, resulting in historically high pork prices, and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors believes that under the leadership of Francis Kint the group has shown itself to be robust and resilient during this period and is ready to continue its growth ambitions. The board will now start the search for a new CEO.

Francis Kint will continue to assume the general management of the group until June 30, 2021. The Board wishes to thank him already for his contribution to the success of the Ter Beke group.

