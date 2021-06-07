Ter Beke : Information memorandum - Optional Dividend 06/07/2021 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TER BEKE limited company that has the form of a listed company Beke 1 - B-9950 Lievegem Company number 0421.364.139 Ghent, Division Ghent THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA The Dutch version of this memorandum is regarded as the sole official version INFORMATION MEMORANDUM DATED JUNE 7, 2020 WITH REGARD TO THE OPTIONAL DIVIDEND - OPTION PERIOD FROM JUNE 15 TO JUNE 25, 2021 1. INTRODUCTION On 27 May 2021, the Shareholders' meeting of Ter Beke SA (hereinafter the "Company") decided to pay out a gross dividend of EUR 4.00 per share (EUR 2.80 net, i.e. after deduction of 30% withholding tax) over the 2020 financial year). The Board of Directors of the Company subsequently decided on June 7th, 2021 to offer, as an optional dividend, the shareholders of the Company, in the context of the authorized capital, to contribute their claim arising from the profit distribution to the capital of the Company, against the issue of new shares (in addition to the option to receive the dividend in cash and the option to opt for a combination of both previous options). This Information Memorandum is intended for the shareholders of the Company and provides information about the number and nature of the new shares and the reasons for and terms of this optional dividend. It has been prepared in application of Article 1.4 (h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or traded or are admitted to a regulated market (the "Prospectus Directive"), which provides that the drawing up of a prospectus is not required for the offering of shares and the admission to trading of shares in the context of an optional dividend, provided that an information document with information about the number and nature of the shares and also about the reasons and modalities of the offer and admission are made available to the public. The current Information Memorandum is drawn up and published in accordance with the aforementioned article. Neither the Financial Services And Markets Authority ("FSMA") nor any other authority has commented on this Information Memorandum. Neither the FSMA nor any other authority has assessed the appropriateness and quality of this transaction, nor the situation of the Company. This Information Memorandum may only be consulted by investors who have access to it in Belgium. Making this Information Memorandum - which only targets the Belgian market - available on the Internet is in no way intended to constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction outside Belgium. Reproduction of this electronic version on a website other than that of the Company or at any other location in printed form for distribution in any way is expressly prohibited. The following information does not constitute an offer or request to subscribe to or purchase shares of the Company in the United States, nor does it constitute an offer or request to subscribe to or purchase shares of the Company in any form 1 in any jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited before it was registered or qualified under the laws of the jurisdiction concerned. Likewise, it does not constitute an offer or request to any person who may not legally receive such an offer or request. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the US Securities Act of 1933 or without a valid registration exemption and the Company does not intend to organize offerings of securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, or to any permanent resident, resident or citizen of the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. No element of the information contained in this Information Memorandum or on the Company's website, nor a copy thereof, may be taken or sent in and to, or distributed directly or indirectly in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan, or elsewhere outside Belgium. The dissemination of this information may be subject to legal restrictions, and any person who becomes aware of this information should inform and comply with any such restrictions. The Company does not accept any liability for the use of, or obligation to keep the information contained in this Information Memorandum or on the Company's website up to date. This information should not be construed as giving advice or making a recommendation and should not be relied upon as the basis for any decision or action. In particular, actual results and developments may differ materially from any prospect, forward-looking statement, opinion or expectation expressed in this Information Memorandum or on the Company's website. No funds, shares or other fees may be requested through the Company's website or the information it contains in any jurisdiction in which such offer or request is prohibited or if the offer or request is directed to any person who must not legally receive such an offer or request. Such shares, fees or cash sent in response to this Information Memorandum or the Company's website are not accepted. A shareholder must investigate himself whether he can accept the optional dividend. It is his responsibility to fully comply with the laws of the jurisdiction in which he is domiciled or resides, or of which he is a national (including obtaining any permits from a government, regulatory agency or other that may be required). 2 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. Introduction ................................................................................................................................ 1 2. table of Contents......................................................................................................................... 3 3. Overview of the main characteristics of the optional dividend .................................................. 3 (1) Options for the shareholder ........................................................................................................ 3 (2) Issue price and ratio.................................................................................................................... 3 (3) Option period.............................................................................................................................. 4 (4) Number of new shares to be issued ............................................................................................ 4 (5) Amount of the capital increase ................................................................................................... 4 (6) Who can subscribe? .................................................................................................................... 4 (7) How to subscribe? ...................................................................................................................... 5 (8) Capital increase and pay-out ...................................................................................................... 5 (9) Stock exchange listing ................................................................................................................ 5 (10) Profit participation...................................................................................................................... 5 4. further information ..................................................................................................................... 5 (1) Introduction ................................................................................................................................ 5 (2) Offer ........................................................................................................................................... 5 (3) Description of the transaction..................................................................................................... 6 (4) Issue price................................................................................................................................... 6 (5) Option period.............................................................................................................................. 7 (6) Capital increase and dividend payment ...................................................................................... 7 (7) Justification of the transaction.................................................................................................... 8 (8) Conditions precedent .................................................................................................................. 8 (9) Financial service......................................................................................................................... 9 (10) Costs ........................................................................................................................................... 9 (11) Tax consequences....................................................................................................................... 9 (12) Available information............................................................................................................... 10 (13) Contact...................................................................................................................................... 10 5. Appendix: example ................................................................................................................... 10 3. OVERVIEW OF THE MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OPTIONAL DIVIDEND Options for the shareholder In the context of the optional dividend, the shareholder has the choice between: the contribution of the net dividend rights in the capital of the Company for an amount of EUR 2.80 per share in exchange for new shares;

payment of the dividend in cash; or

a combination of both previous options. Issue price and ratio The issue price per new share is EUR 103.60 Each existing share entitles to one dividend right (coupon n° 33). In order to acquire a new share, 37 dividend rights must be contributed. 3 Option period Option period commences: June 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM (CET) Closing option period: June 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM (CET) From Friday 11 June 2021, the share will be listed ex coupon. The record date, which is the date on which positions are closed to identify shareholders who are entitled to the dividend, is Monday, June 14, 2021. Shareholders who have not made a choice in the manner provided for this purpose during the option period will in any case receive the dividend in full in cash. Number of new shares to be issued A maximum of 47.764 new shares will be issued. Amount of the capital increase Taking into account the number of shares with dividend rights (1,767,281), the ratio for the issue of new shares (37 dividend rights in exchange for one new share) and the fractional value of one existing share (i.e. EUR 2,82970191), the maximum capital increase shall be EUR 135,157.88 represented by maximum 47.764 new shares. The total maximum issue price of the new shares to be issued amounts to EUR 4,948,350.40 (EUR 103.60 per share), consisting of a capital increase of EUR 135,157.88 (i.e. EUR 2,82970191 per share), and an issue premium of EUR 4,813,192.52. This capital increase decision is still subject to the condition precedent that between the date of the decision of the Board of Directors of 7 June 2021 and the date of the realization of the capital increase (1 July 2021), the share price of the Company on Euronext Brussels does not increase or decrease significantly from the average price on the basis of which the issue price was set by the Board of Directors and that between 7 June 2021 and 1 July 2021, no extraordinary event of political, military, economic, environmental or social nature occurs that significantly disturbs the economy and / or the securities markets. Who can subscribe? Any shareholder who has a sufficient number of dividend rights can subscribe to the capital increase. Shareholders who do not have the necessary number of dividend rights to subscribe for at least one share will receive payment of their dividend rights in cash. It is not possible to acquire additional dividend rights. The contribution of dividend rights cannot be supplemented by a contribution in cash. If a shareholder owns shares in various forms (for example, a number of registered shares and a number of shares in dematerialized form), the dividend receivables linked to these different forms of shares cannot be combined to acquire new shares. Each shareholder can subscribe to new shares with his existing dividend rights, provided that he does not violate the legal rules applicable in the jurisdiction which he is subject to. If a shareholder falls under a jurisdiction other than Belgian jurisdiction, he must ensure that he can subscribe to new shares under the optional dividend without imposing any legal obligations on the Company other than those arising under Belgian law, and that he is in compliance with the laws of the jurisdiction which he is subject to (including any governmental permission, according to regulations, or others that may prove necessary). 4 How to subscribe? Shareholders wishing to contribute (in whole or in part) their dividend rights to the capital of the Company in exchange for new shares, should contact: BNP Paribas Fortis, with regard to registered shares, in accordance with the letter they will receive from the Company.

the financial institution that holds the shares, with regard to dematerialized shares. Capital increase and pay-out The realization of the capital increase and the issue of new shares are expected to be completed on 1 July 2021. As of July 5, 2021, the dividend will be paid in cash. Dividend rights, attached to shares of the same form, which were not contributed in the manner provided for this purpose by June 25, 2021 4:00 PM (CET) at the latest, with a view to participating in the capital increase, will no longer entitle to new shares but will be paid in cash. Stock exchange listing The new shares, with dividend rights for fiscal year 2021 attached, are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels from 5 July 2020. Profit participation The new shares, issued in the context of the capital increase, share in the result from 1 January 2021 onwards. 4. FURTHER INFORMATION Introduction The Shareholders' Meeting of the Company of May 27, 2021 approved a gross dividend of EUR 4.00 (EUR 2.80 net, i.e. after deduction of withholding tax at a rate of 30%) per share. The Board of Directors of the Company decided on June 7, 2021 to offer the shareholders the opportunity to contribute the net claim (amounting to EUR 2.80 per share), arising from the profit distribution, into the capital of the Company against the issue of new shares (in addition to the option to receive the dividend in cash). Within the framework of the authorized capital, the Board of Directors will proceed to an increase of the share capital by contribution in kind of the net dividend claim (i.e. EUR 2.80 net per share, i.e. after deduction of withholding tax at a rate of 30%) by shareholders who have opted to receive shares in exchange for the (full or partial) contribution of their dividend rights. The concrete conditions and modalities of this transaction are described in more detail below. Offer In the context of the dividend for the 2020 financial year, the Company offers the following options to the shareholders: contribution of the net dividend claim in the capital of the Company for an amount of EUR 2.80 per share in exchange for new shares; or 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ter Beke NV published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 21:58:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about TER BEKE 05:59p TER BEKE : Information memorandum - Optional Dividend PU 05/27 TER BEKE : Shareholders' meeting PU 05/27 TER BEKE : Proxy Statments CO 04/26 TER BEKE : Annual Report CO 03/01 TER BEKE : Annual results CO 01/07 TER BEKE : in search of a new CEO PU 01/07 TER BEKE : Nomination CO 2020 TER BEKE : Results first semester 2020 PU 2020 TER BEKE : Half-year results CO 2020 TER BEKE : Crossing thresholds CO