Tera Software Limited appointed Ms. D. Pravallika as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company effective December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Audit Committee. Ms. D. Pravallika aged about 26 years is a B.Com. graduate, CA IPCC passed and pursuing CA Final.

She is working as a Accounts Manager in Tera Software Limited since 1 year and having exposure in preparation of Financial Statements and handled with various client companies while doing CA Article ship.