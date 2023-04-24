Advanced search
    TRACT   FR001400BMH7

TERACT

(TRACT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:10 2023-04-21 am EDT
6.000 EUR   -1.64%
01:54aCasino and Teract expand tie up talks to Intermarche owner
RE
01:51aKretinsky company proposes to subscribe to capital hike at French retailer Casino
RE
04/15Casino bondholders seeking better terms in Teract tie-up - sources
RE
Casino and Teract expand tie up talks to Intermarche owner

04/24/2023 | 01:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Casino in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - Debt-laden supermarket chain Casino and smaller food retailer Teract said on Monday that Groupement Les Mousquetaires, owner of supermarket chain Intermarche, had joined their exclusive tie-up talks.

Under the planned deal, Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Casino are considering extending their purchasing alliances by two years until 2028. They are also considering extending their agreements to the new entity to be formed between Casino Group and Teract, which would be controlled by Casino.

The new entity could also transfer to Groupement Les Mousquetaires over several years and at market value, a number of points of sale from Casino France representing a minimum of 1.1 billion euros of turnover, the statement said.

Led by Jean-Charles Naouri, Casino, which has around 3 billion euros of debt maturing between 2024 and 2025, said in March it was in exclusive talks to combine its French retail business with Teract, a company backed by billionaire Xavier Niel, seeking to reassure investors over its ability to generate cash and reduce high debt.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -6.83% 6.475 Real-time Quote.-33.66%
FRANCE CAC MID & SMALL -0.45% 14229.43 Real-time Quote.6.47%
RALLYE -0.26% 1.514 Real-time Quote.-43.51%
TERACT -1.64% 6 Real-time Quote.0.00%
