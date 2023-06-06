Teract : Additional information and updates by TERACT concerning the length of its 2022-2023 financial year, its outlook for the 2022-2023 financial year and its provisional financial agenda until the end of December 2023

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 6 June 2023 Press release Additional information and updates by TERACT concerning the length of its 2022-2023 financial year, its outlook for the 2022-2023 financial year and its provisional financial agenda until the end of December 2023 TERACT is publishing the following additional information to the press release on its consolidated H1 2022-2023 revenue which it published on 16 February 2023: The length of the current financial year (for the parent company and consolidated financial statements);

The financial outlook;

The provisional agenda of forthcoming events and financial publications.

Length of the current financial year (for the parent company and consolidated financial statements) The year-end closure date of the annual financial statements of 2MX Organic (now TERACT) used to be 30 September. As part of the merger between 2MX Organic and InVivo Retail (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the InVivo group) on 29 July 2022 and for the purposes of harmonisation and the integration of 2MX Organic in the scope of consolidation of the InVivo group, the annual financial year-endclosure date has been changed to 30 June instead of 30 September. As a result, the current corporate financial year of TERACT which started on 1 October 2021 will exceptionally comprise 21 months (from 1 October 2021 to 30 June 2023). However, in accordance with IFRS and given the consolidated financial statements of TERACT, the reference financial year shall be that of InVivo Retail, its consolidating entity. Since InVivo Retail's last financial year closed on 30 June 2022, the consolidated financial statements of TERACT start from 1 July 2022 and cover a 12-month period (1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023). 1 / 3

PRESS RELEASE Financial outlook Amid ongoing inflationary pressure and constraints on purchasing power during the second quarter of 2023, the financial outlook for the 2022-2023 financial year (over 12 rolling months) closing on 30 June 2023 that was initially communicated to the market has changed slightly: Revenue of between €880m and €910m (vs. >€870m) and adjusted EBITDA 1 of between €95m and €105m (vs. approx. €105m), giving an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 10.4% and 12%

of between €95m and €105m (vs. approx. €105m), giving an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 10.4% and 12% (vs. approx.12%). Capital expenditure excluding external growth of around 3.5% of revenue (vs. approx. 5% of revenue);

Free cash-flow 2 of between €60m and €65m (vs. approx. €60m). Over the coming months, TERACT will continue to manage its costs, integrate the newly acquired companies and their employees and rebalance the seasonality of its model, given that the bulk of its earnings are still generated during the months of April, May and June. TERACT will continue to speed up the rollout of its digital model and of an innovative offering of unique and differentiating brands. To this end, the Group will draw on the powerful resources of the InVivo group agricultural cooperatives and on the size and complementary nature of its banners and store network. Additionally, TERACT will publish a press release regarding the status of its discussions with the Casino group on the plan to enter into a partnership with it once the exclusive discussion period ends, as scheduled on the evening of 8 June 2023. Provisional agenda of forthcoming events and financial publications

27 July 2023 (before market): 2022-2023full-year revenue (1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023) 19 October 2023 (before market): 2022-2023full-year results (1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023) 15 December 2023: Annual General Meeting

These dates are indicative and are subject to change. *** Defined as current operating income plus the elimination of expenses (or income) related to depreciation/ amortisation or impairment (or reversals of depreciation/amortisation or impairment) of fixed assets Based on net cash flow from operating activities, plus disposals and deductions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and after the deduction of investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2 / 3