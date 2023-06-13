Three French businessmen offer 1 bln euros for retailer Casino -source

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - A trio of French businessmen
made an offer of 1 billion euros for debt-laden supermarket
chain Casino, a source close to the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday, confirming reports from French media
Challenges and AFP.
Telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu
Pigasse and entrepreneur Moez-Alexandre Zouari last week said
they were prepared to invest funds in Casino to find a solution
to the group's financial woes after exclusive tie-up talks
between Casino and smaller retail rival Teract
collapsed.
(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Mark Porter)