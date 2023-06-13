Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Teract
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRACT   FR001400BMH7

TERACT

(TRACT)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:12:01 2023-06-13 am EDT
5.400 EUR   -0.74%
05:13pThree French businessmen offer 1 bln euros for retailer Casino -source
RE
06/09Casino investors' hopes for CDS payout dashed again
RE
06/09Three French Businessmen Seek to Rescue French Retailer Casino as Teract Talks End
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Three French businessmen offer 1 bln euros for retailer Casino -source

06/13/2023 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - A trio of French businessmen made an offer of 1 billion euros for debt-laden supermarket chain Casino, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming reports from French media Challenges and AFP.

Telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and entrepreneur Moez-Alexandre Zouari last week said they were prepared to invest funds in Casino to find a solution to the group's financial woes after exclusive tie-up talks between Casino and smaller retail rival Teract collapsed.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -0.23% 6.635 Real-time Quote.-31.86%
TERACT -0.74% 5.4 Real-time Quote.-9.33%
All news about TERACT
05:13pThree French businessmen offer 1 bln euros for retailer Casino -source
RE
06/09Casino investors' hopes for CDS payout dashed again
RE
06/09Three French Businessmen Seek to Rescue French Retailer Casino as Teract Talks End
MT
06/09Casino Group, Teract Cancel Talks for Merger of French Retail Operations
MT
06/08Teract : Press release on discussions with Casino Group
PU
06/08Trio of French businessmen plan counter-offer for Casino
RE
06/08Trio of French businessmen plan counter-offer for Casino
RE
06/08Trio of wealthy investors seek solution to debt-laden Casino's woes
RE
06/08French retailers Teract and Casino end exclusive tie-up talks
RE
06/06Teract : Additional information and updates by TERACT concerning the length of its 2022-20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERACT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 867 M 936 M 936 M
Net income 2021 34,7 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net Debt 2021 409 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 396 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4 230
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart TERACT
Duration : Period :
Teract Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERACT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Moez-Alexandre Zouari Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Blandinières Chairman
Xavier B. Niel Independent Director
Matthieu Pigasse Independent Director
Ewa Brandt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERACT-9.33%429
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-5.86%302 477
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.4.96%126 309
KINGFISHER PLC0.89%5 693
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-9.03%5 273
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-20.50%3 228
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer