Trio of French businessmen make $1.2 bln proposal to retailer Casino

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French businessmen Xavier
Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Moez-Alexandre Zouari have made a
preliminary expression of interest in bidding up to 1.1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion) for Casino, the debt-laden French
supermarket company said on Wednesday.
The trio had signalled last week they were readying an offer
for Casino, after tie-up talks between the company and
smaller retail rival Teract collapsed.
Casino said in a statement the three would invest between
200 and 300 million euros themselves, with the rest provided by
unspecified partners including Casino creditors wishing to
invest in the company's equity.
"At this stage, this is not a firm offer but a preliminary
expression of interest which may not be successful. The group
will study this expression of interest and keep the market
informed in the event of any new material elements," Casino
said.
The proposal comes after Czech entrepreneur Daniel
Kretínsky, Casino's second-largest shareholder, offered in April
to take control of the group through a 1.1 billion euro capital
increase.
Casino had consolidated net debt of 6.4 billion euros at the
end of last year. It faces 3 billion euros of debt repayments in
the next two years and the holding company through which veteran
entrepreneur Jean-Charles Naouri controls the company is also
heavily indebted.
Last month Casino, which owns the Franprix and Monoprix
chains, officially started court-backed negotiations with its
creditors.
Casino shares were up 18% in early trade, while those of
holding company Rallye were up 33%.
($1 = 0.9272 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Writing by Silvia Aloisi
Editing by Mark Potter)