Integrating Anaconda’s secure repository of Python and R packages with Teradata’s powerful ClearScape Analytics is intended to speed delivery and use of data science, generative AI use cases

Anaconda Inc. and Teradata today announced a new integration to bring the most popular and widely used Python and R packages to Teradata VantageCloud through the Anaconda Repository. The integration with ClearScape Analytics, a powerful engine for deploying end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is designed to provide enterprises with the ability to deploy large-scale data science, AI/ML, and generative AI use cases that can cost-effectively deliver value for the enterprise.

Organizations working to leverage AI innovation need a platform that allows for the quick application of popular and secure open-source packages, but that also delivers scale, performance, and access to harmonized data and trusted AI. Anaconda and Teradata believe their partnership meets this critical need by speeding the deployment and operationalization of AI/ML developed using Anaconda’s secure repository of open-source Python and R packages.

“There is so much innovation happening in the open-source community, and we’re thrilled to be working with Anaconda to bring their popular open-source packages to Teradata VantageCloud Lake,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “We believe that the 45 million data scientists, data engineers, developers and analytics professionals that use Anaconda will have an even greater impact on their organizations by also using ClearScape Analytics to deploy and operationalize trusted AI/ML at enterprise scale and with the least cost.”

This integration empowers enterprise users to work with Anaconda, provider of the world’s most popular platform for AI/ML and data science, and Teradata, the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI, to deliver breakthroughs today and in the future.

Users can:

Rapidly deploy and operationalize AI/ML developed using open-source Python and R packages.

Unlock innovation and the full potential of data at scale with a wide variety of Python and R functionality on VantageCloud Lake.

Flexibly use packages and versions of their choice for large-scale data science, AI/ML and generative AI use-cases.

Securely work with Python/R models into VantageCloud Lake with no intellectual property (IP) leakage.

“As AI becomes further engrained in every business, it has never been more critical to have a secure and trusted platform that mitigates risks from enterprise AI use,” said Barry Libert, CEO at Anaconda. “Teradata’s investment in data privacy and security aligns well with Anaconda’s deep commitment to secure, trusted AI innovation, and allows us to provide a simple, rapid, and innovative open-source solution to increase AI business value.”

Teradata VantageCloud Lake customers will be able to download Python and R packages from the Anaconda Repository at no additional cost. Python packages are available immediately, and R packages will be released before the end of the year.

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with trusted information. We offer the most complete cloud analytics and data platform for AI. By delivering harmonized data and trusted AI/ML, we enable more confident decision-making, unlock faster innovation, and drive the impactful business results organizations need most. See how at Teradata.com.

