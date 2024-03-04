(Alliance News) - Digital Value Spa and Teradata, a leading company in Datawarehouse solutions, announced on Monday their strategic partnership for the Italian market, which includes an agreement to market Teradata's Datawarehouse and Analytics solutions, exclusively for the Finance and Public Administration sectors.

Massimo Rossi, president of Digital Value commented, "Digital Value has the opportunity to accelerate the group's growth in the Finance market, where Teradata is a recognized player with a unique positioning for Datawarehouse solutions. Likewise, the partnership for the public market confirms our commitment to supporting the digitization of PA through continuous upgrading of our skills and offerings with cutting-edge technologies."

"We are pleased to announce today this partnership for the Italian market. Both Teradata and Digital Value have a long history of bringing value to our clients through the use of data, analytics and AI. I look forward to achieving great results for our clients and continuing to innovate in this market," said Matt Stubbs, Teradata Area Vice President for Italy.

Digital Value trades up 1.2 percent at EUR58.70 per share.

