Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Teradata Corporation (“Teradata” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 12, 2024, Teradata released its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, revealing cloud and total annual recurring revenue falling short of the Company’s original 2023 outlook due to “timing issues” and “a handful of large deals” that got pushed back into 2024. Additionally, the Company indicated that it was seeing significant declines for its on-premise solutions. On this news, Teradata’s stock price fell $10.57, or 21.7%, to close at $38.22 per share on February 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Teradata securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222984881/en/