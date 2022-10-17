Advanced search
    TDC   US88076W1036

TERADATA CORPORATION

(TDC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
30.63 USD   +3.97%
Teradata Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Teradata's Price Target to $43 From $50, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Teradata : Appoints Thomas Schröder as Vice President, Central Europe
PU
Teradata Announces 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

10/17/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Monday, November 7, 2022

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 794 M - -
Net income 2022 48,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 64,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 68,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 028 M 3 028 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,46 $
Average target price 45,60 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Bramley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. Gianoni Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Brobst Chief Technology Officer
Erica Hausheer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERADATA CORPORATION-30.63%3 028
ACCENTURE PLC-39.04%159 234
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.10%137 768
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.19%108 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-8.38%93 819
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.90%75 133