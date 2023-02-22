Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teradata Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TDC   US88076W1036

TERADATA CORPORATION

(TDC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-21 pm EST
40.78 USD   -1.47%
Teradata : Appoints Jose Garces Go-To-Market Vice President of Northern Europe and Southern Europe

02/22/2023 | 03:17am EST
Teradata Appoints Jose Garces Go-To-Market Vice President of Northern Europe and Southern Europe

Feb 22, 2023 | London

Garces transfers from a VP role in LATAM to lead continued EMEA expansion

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced that Jose Garces has been appointed go-to-market (GTM) Vice President of Northern and Southern Europe, a region that includes the UK and Ireland, as well the majority of the Nordic countries, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. In his new role, Garces will be responsible for leading go-to-market operations, building customer relations and enhancing customer experience across the region.

With over 26 years of experience at Teradata, Garces is transferring to EMEA from his prior VP role in Central & Latin America (CLA), where he successfully managed Teradata's sales and services organization across the region for 16 years. Garces drove a positive transformation for Teradata in CLA, with a significant portion of customers migrating to the cloud and important business wins at major accounts. This has made CLA one of the faster-growing geographies within Teradata, as Garces steadily built lasting customer and partner relationships.

"We're really pleased to be announcing Jose's appointment in Europe and believe he will be an incredibly strong addition to the region," said Richard Petley, Executive Vice President, GTM International at Teradata. "He has an invaluable wealth of institutional knowledge of the organization and our product from his experience at Teradata thus far, as well as the leadership, sales skills and strategy insight required to develop our market growth."

"I'm delighted to be joining the International team as the region continues to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to immersing myself in the local nuances and existing customer relationships, as well as helping to build and foster new ones," said Garces. "My experience in the LATAM region has given me a vast understanding of how a multicultural territory works and operates, and I look forward to bringing this knowledge to a new market, complementing the already high-performing team on the ground in Europe."

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Teradata Corporation published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 778 M - -
Net income 2022 47,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 77,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 151 M 4 151 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 7 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart TERADATA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Teradata Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERADATA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 40,78 $
Average target price 45,89 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claire Bramley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael P. Gianoni Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Brobst Chief Technology Officer
Erica Hausheer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERADATA CORPORATION22.96%4 151
ACCENTURE PLC3.83%169 495
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.5.97%152 365
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.17%119 082
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.26%93 097
INFOSYS LIMITED4.73%78 453