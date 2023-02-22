Teradata : Appoints Jose Garces Go-To-Market Vice President of Northern Europe and Southern Europe

Feb 22, 2023 | London

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced that Jose Garces has been appointed go-to-market (GTM) Vice President of Northern and Southern Europe, a region that includes the UK and Ireland, as well the majority of the Nordic countries, Portugal, Spain, and Italy. In his new role, Garces will be responsible for leading go-to-market operations, building customer relations and enhancing customer experience across the region.

With over 26 years of experience at Teradata, Garces is transferring to EMEA from his prior VP role in Central & Latin America (CLA), where he successfully managed Teradata's sales and services organization across the region for 16 years. Garces drove a positive transformation for Teradata in CLA, with a significant portion of customers migrating to the cloud and important business wins at major accounts. This has made CLA one of the faster-growing geographies within Teradata, as Garces steadily built lasting customer and partner relationships.

"We're really pleased to be announcing Jose's appointment in Europe and believe he will be an incredibly strong addition to the region," said Richard Petley, Executive Vice President, GTM International at Teradata. "He has an invaluable wealth of institutional knowledge of the organization and our product from his experience at Teradata thus far, as well as the leadership, sales skills and strategy insight required to develop our market growth."

"I'm delighted to be joining the International team as the region continues to go from strength to strength, and I look forward to immersing myself in the local nuances and existing customer relationships, as well as helping to build and foster new ones," said Garces. "My experience in the LATAM region has given me a vast understanding of how a multicultural territory works and operates, and I look forward to bringing this knowledge to a new market, complementing the already high-performing team on the ground in Europe."