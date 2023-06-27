“Teradata's Strong Vision Focuses on…AI/ML at Scale,” According to Report by Independent Research Firm

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) announced today that Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Warehouses, Q2 2023," written by principal analyst Noel Yuhanna with Aaron Katz, Sarah Morana, and Kara Hartig, June 26, 2023.

The Forrester report evaluated Teradata among 15 Cloud Data Warehouse providers and noted that:

“Teradata’s strong vision focuses on a strategy that includes AI/ML at scale, integrated data plane, data fabric, data mesh, semantic mapping, data intelligence, and hybrid multicloud. Teradata has demonstrated commitment to the category by working directly with customers (big and small) to ensure its current and planned enhancements are aligned to customers’ data and analytics strategies and through meaningful partnerships. Teradata’s roadmap focuses on expanding capabilities around data collaboration, data intelligence, data modeling, distributed query, and data governance.”

Additionally, the Forrester report states that, “Teradata’s strengths are in-database analytics, scale-out optimization, deployment options, multiregional support, and a broad set of analytics use cases,” and its, “reference customers praise Teradata Vantage's hybrid cloud platform, reliability, elasticity, ease of cloud migration, integration with public cloud applications, and system tooling.”

“The world's largest enterprises face complex challenges and constantly strive to optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new revenue streams. AI and ML have emerged as indispensable tools in this pursuit. However, many data and analytics solutions on the market today have struggled to keep up with the increasing demands of AI and ML workloads, impeding progress and limiting business potential,” said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “At Teradata, we are relentlessly focused on addressing these challenges, pioneering our VantageCloud Analytics and Data platform featuring ClearScape Analytics to specifically support trusted AI and ML at scale. Our solutions not only provide the necessary infrastructure and compute resources to process and store massive datasets but also incorporate advanced analytics capabilities to deliver real-time insights and predictions.”

“We believe our recognition as a leader in the cloud data warehouse market validates our dedication to helping businesses harness the true potential of these transformative technologies and drive meaningful innovation across industries,”added Woods.

Forrester’s market definition of cloud data warehouse, according to, “The Cloud Data Warehouse Vendors Landscape, Q1 2023”:

“An on-demand, secure, and scalable self-service data platform that automates provisioning, administration, tuning, backup, and recovery to accelerate analytics and insights.”

Read the complete The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Warehouses, Q2 2023 report: https://www.teradata.com/Resources/Analyst-Reports/Forrester-Wave-Cloud-Data-Warehouse-Report

