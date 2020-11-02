Teradata : New Teradata Executives Appointed to Bolster C-suite

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Molly Treese Chief Legal Officer of the company, effective November 1. Treese succeeds Laura Nyquist, who retired after 34 years with Teradata and NCR Corporation, which completed its spinoff of Teradata in 2007.

Treese, who has been with Teradata since 2007, was appointed Corporate Secretary in 2018, and most recently also served as senior vice president and deputy general counsel. As Chief Legal Officer, Treese will head Teradata's global Law Department and oversee all legal affairs of the company, as well as its Ethics & Compliance function. As Corporate Secretary, Treese is responsible for overseeing the integrity of Teradata's governance framework and serving as a liaison to the Board of Directors and shareholders.

Teradata also announced today that Erica Hausheer has been named Chief Information Officer. In this role, Hausheer will lead Teradata's Information Technology strategy and operations, including security and the continued use of Teradata's own industry-leading data analytics technology to advance Teradata's strategic business objectives.

'I am delighted with these two outstanding executive appointments. Molly and Erica will help provide the business-critical expertise we need to advance Teradata as a profitable growth company, focused on the cloud,' said Steve McMillan, President and CEO of Teradata. 'As we wish Laura Nyquist the very best in her retirement, we are thrilled that Molly is able to seamlessly step into this important role. Our search for a General Counsel replacement for Laura included qualified internal and external candidates, and Molly - a seasoned leader with outstanding judgment and deep knowledge of Teradata - was clearly the best choice. I am certain Molly will continue to help us make smart decisions that move the company forward into our next chapter of market success.'

McMillan continued: 'Erica has shown herself to be not only operations-focused, but also a progressive and innovative thought leader, and I am confident she will continue to transform our IT infrastructure to meet, and exceed, our dynamic business requirements. I'm especially excited to see how she will identify new ways for Teradata to leverage our own data - within our own Vantage platform - to drive company-wide decisioning and using data as our key asset for competitive advantage.'

About Molly Treese

For more than 20 years, Treese has counseled board and executive leadership on strategic corporate initiatives and transactions, regulatory and compliance matters, corporate governance, and commercial contracting. She has provided expert legal counsel to Teradata prior to, during and after its formation as a public company in 2007. Prior to that, Treese held in-house legal positions of increasing responsibility at NCR. Treese began her career as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

'My work with Teradata has been truly rewarding and I look forward to stepping up into this new role and join Steve in wishing Laura the best in her retirement,' said Molly Treese, Teradata's Chief Legal Officer. 'Teradata, in the midst of its business transformation to be cloud-first, has enormous market potential. Built for the hybrid, multi-cloud world, Teradata has deep expertise, an outstanding customer base, strong partnerships, and a powerful cloud data analytics platform that cannot be matched when enterprise customers need to tackle their biggest data challenges. This is important work that I'm proud to say we handle with ethics and integrity.'

Treese has a law degree from the George Washington University Law School, received her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of Harvard Business School.

About Erica Hausheer

Hausheer is a veteran technology executive with extensive expertise in all strategic aspects of the IT function. She has demonstrated the ability to apply technology to transform business operations, lower costs and accelerate global alignment while building a collaborative and high-performance culture. Prior to Teradata, Hausheer was senior vice president and CIO of 3D Systems. In that role she established IT as a core function, transforming the IT workforce to deliver enhanced business support, improved end-user tools and consistent project delivery. In 2019, she added global sourcing & procurement to her responsibilities, leading this critical function in the early stages of the COVID supply chain disruptions. Prior to 3D Systems, Hausheer spent 20 years at Hewlett Packard/Hewlett Packard Enterprise in various roles of increasing responsibility. Beginning in 2015, she assumed the role of vice president of global architecture for the newly formed HPE company.

'I'm excited to be joining Teradata - a company whose legacy in the data analytics space is well known throughout the industry,' said Erica Hausheer, CIO at Teradata. 'As CIO, I understand the power of data to transform business operations and I look forward to collaborating with other Teradata leaders to use Teradata's own technology to propel the business forward for greater customer value and profitable growth.'

Hausheer has an MBA from Oregon State University and a Bachelor of Science from Pennsylvania State University.