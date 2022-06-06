Teradata Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users

Teradata’s connected multi-cloud data platform, Vantage, helps brands gain a deep understanding of their customers & drives optimal customer experience (CX) through real-time decisioning

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48858321, March 2022). Teradata Vantage – the company’s flagship multi-cloud data platform – empowers enterprises to activate their first-party data through the identification and collection of customer interactions to discover customer behaviors and insights.

The IDC MarketScape report examines the capabilities and go-to-market strategies of a dozen CDP vendors who focus primarily on users in marketing technology and operations, data science and analytics, IT, data operations, and privacy and compliance. Companies are placed in one of the following categories – Leaders, Major Players, Contenders and Participants.

“Our goal for CDP research is to enable buyers to adopt this essential technology and its benefits, which enables brands to improve customer experience by enabling a complete view of customers across all channels and touch points,” said David Wallace, research director, Customer Intelligence and Analytics, IDC. “As a Leader in this IDC MarketScape, Teradata can deliver the 360-degree view and customer insights for brands moving to a modern, digital-first business strategy.”

According to the 2022 IDC MarketScape, by leveraging Vantage to grow and engage their customers “…the top three challenges that Teradata customers are solving are establishing a 360-degree view of the customer, managing customer data, and improving customer analytics. Large enterprise customers, particularly in the financial services, retail, and telecom industries, should consider Teradata a strong choice.”

"It is an honor to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for customer data platforms focused on data and marketing ops users, especially against the backdrop of unprecedentedly high expectations for great customer experiences,” said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “With digital experiences becoming the primary way for brands to reach and engage consumers – and with constantly evolving privacy laws reshaping the digital landscape – Teradata has positioned itself as the CX data platform for the future with first-party data collection, real-time analytics, and data compliance and security capabilities.”

Digital Identity Management

Today’s consumers have come to expect seamless customer experiences and personalized brand interactions, especially via digital channels. COVID-19 upped the ante as customers were forced to transact online. However, third-party cookies used to track website visitors and support personalization are increasingly being blocked by the major browsers due to new privacy laws and regulations. Companies reliant on this technology to understand the behaviors of customers will no longer be able to personalize experiences, optimize advertising, or manage customer journeys across channels and over time.

To address this data collection gap and deliver the personalized brand experiences customers expect, Teradata and its long-standing partner Celebrus – the world’s only first-party, real-time, enterprise-class data capture and contextualization solution – have collaborated to help brands solve their most pressing CX challenges at scale and in real-time.

Teradata + Celebrus

Celebrus' instant data capture solution enables the capturing and contextualizing of customer interaction data across all digital channels. The company has been a strategic partner of Teradata’s for more than 12 years, giving joint clients around the globe the ability to understand their customers in incredible detail.

“Current digital solutions on the market are failing to support brands to create optimal customer experiences based on first-party data. Capturing and making sense of digital customer data is difficult, and third-party cookie deprecation is only exacerbating the problem,” said Bill Bruno, Chief Executive Officer at Celebrus. “With Teradata and Celebrus, brands are able to identify and collect data from customer interactions in real time, giving brands a deeper understanding of their customers so they can make more informed decisions and create better customer experiences, instantly.”

Celebrus feeds individual-level digital interaction and experience data into the pre-built and extensive Vantage customer experience data model, which captures and organizes the data in near real time (i.e., milliseconds). Teradata’s powerful analytics engine allows for at-scale processing of this digital data to uncover behaviors and insights. The real-time capabilities of Vantage enable contextual decisioning and action while a user is live on a digital channel, and with the broader integration of Vantage within the marketing technology ecosystem, additional CX use cases that drive bottom-line business value become a reality.

Learn more about Teradata and Celebrus.

Click here for more information about Teradata’s leadership position in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users 2022 Vendor Assessment.

About Vantage

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics that supports, at scale, enterprise data and analytics use cases that enable a holistic, 360-degree customer view and sophisticated insights that can be driven into real-time contextual action so brands can grow their business.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005116/en/