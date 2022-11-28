Advanced search
Teradata Showcases New World of Cloud Analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022

11/28/2022 | 09:07am EST
Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced it is participating as a Diamond sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2022 hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), taking place November 28 to December 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. As part of the four-day event, Teradata will showcase its innovation in cloud analytics with an in-person booth experience complete with live demos of its new cloud-native product, Teradata VantageCloud Lake, its industry-leading cloud analytics offering, ClearScape Analytics™, and its seamless integration with AWS’s machine learning platform, Amazon SageMaker.

“Teradata is harnessing the power of AI and ML, bringing the future of data and analytics to its customers with flexible, easy-to-access analytics, and new cloud-native and multi-cloud deployment options,” said Ashish Yajnik, Senior Vice President, VantageCloud. “On the heels of our recently launched product, VantageCloud Lake, and the significantly expanded analytics capabilities of ClearScape Analytics, our sponsorship at AWS re:Invent gives us the opportunity to demonstrate to business leaders across industries how the power of cloud analytics can help them drive innovation at scale.”

Visitors are invited to the Teradata booth (#3748) to meet with Teradata product, industry and technical experts, set up one-on-one meetings, and experience live demos of Teradata’s newest cloud analytics offerings:

Live product demos

  • VantageCloud’s integration with Amazon SageMaker
    • Unleash the power of open and connected analytics. Take artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects from start to scale quickly to unlock the full potential of data—and extend advanced analytics with third-party integrations, such as the intuitive ML model capabilities of Amazon SageMaker.
    • Choose the best cost and deployment options that work for an organization's unique needs, from quick and cost-effective to enterprise-level strength and scale.
  • VantageCloud Lake
    • Drive innovation across the organization by quickly spinning up ad hoc, exploratory, and departmental workloads.
    • Move AI/ML programs into production quickly with faster data access and smarter scaling.
  • ClearScape Analytics
    • Activate the most powerful, open, and connected advanced analytics capabilities.
    • Provide flexibility and autonomy for more people than ever before to easily access and use true difference-making technology.
    • Leverage the full force of 150 in-database functions, more efficient collaboration, and streamlined model deployment and management.

In addition, Teradata will be hosting breakout and ancillary sessions with Teradata customers and partners on how they’re leveraging cloud analytics to deliver data-driven insights and innovation at scale across their organizations:

Breakout sessions

Breakout sessions are on the main conference agenda, promoted by AWS, with seats reserved through the AWS web site. Individuals must be registered attendees for re:Invent to reserve a seat.

  • “Charter Communications' Journey to a Modern Cloud Analytics Architecture”
    • Date/time/location: Mon., Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Encore Hotel – Encore Ballroom 5​
    • Session ID: PRT231
    • Session description: When hosting an on-premises system, Charter Communications, a broadband connectivity company and cable operator, faced upfront hardware costs, disaster recovery investments, and latency when expanding hardware from planning to execution. Join this session to learn how Charter addressed these challenges by migrating on-premises workloads to a modern architecture on AWS, using Teradata VantageCloud to extend data and remote systems, cloud resource elasticity and scalability, business continuity, and cloud service integration.
    • Speakers:
      • Ashish Yajnik, Senior Vice President, Teradata VantageCloud
      • Peter Singla, Lead Database Administrator, Enterprise Data Platforms
      • Doug Mbaya, AWS Partner Solution Architect
    • How to register: Individuals registered to attend AWS re:Invent can find this session in the session catalog, mark it as a favorite and/or reserve a seat to attend this session.
  • “How Unum Accelerated Cloud-powered Analytics at Scale”
    • Date/time/location: Mon., Nov. 28, 1:45 p.m.- 2:45 p.m., Caesar’s, Summit 228
    • Session ID: PRT232
    • Session description: Unum selected Teradata VantageCloud on AWS to create simple, modern, and personal insurance benefit experiences that activated direct customer interaction. Predictive analytical modeling and new ML algorithms were implemented with a modern analytical platform using near real-time insurance data. This modern analytics approach reduced development costs and achieved faster time to market for benefits solutions. Join this session to discover how Unum used cloud-powered analytics at scale to increase the quality of its digital customer experiences, accelerating business efficiencies and automation.
    • Speakers:
      • Ashish Yajnik, Senior Vice President, Teradata VantageCloud
      • Kyle Prescott, Director, Database Technologies, Unum
      • Tony Song, Principal Solutions Architect, AWS
    • How to register: Individuals registered to attend AWS re:Invent can find this session in the session catalog, mark it as a favorite and/or reserve a seat to attend this session.

Ancillary sessions

Teradata is hosting an additional presentation at re:Invent.

  • “A Day in the Life of an Executive Responsible for Data-led Transformation”
    • Date/time/location: Tues., Nov. 29, 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Encore Hotel, Brahms 3 & 4
    • Session description: In this session, Teradata, Accenture and AWS will break down what a data-led transformation project entails and requires. As a leading strategic advisor to CXOs, Accenture will share an example of a data-led transformation project they’ve engaged in and the technology enablers for its success. Teradata will provide an overview of how our complete cloud analytics and data platform (VantageCloud and ClearScape Analytics) meets these requirements and can address the business challenge for the customer. Finally, AWS will complete the picture by discussing how all of these capabilities and benefits can be delivered on AWS and in conjunction with the broad array of AWS first-party services (e.g., Amazon SageMaker) that can be invoked to add value to the environment and drive greater business results.
    • Speakers:
      • Ashish Yajnik, Senior Vice President, Teradata VantageCloud
      • Naveen Singla, Global Managing Director for Data-led Transformation Strategy, Accenture
      • Vijay Pawar, Solutions Architect, AWS
    • How to register: Seats are limited. Please reserve your seat at Teradata.com.

For more information on Teradata’s presence at AWS re:Invent 2022 visit: https://www.teradata.com/Events/AWS-reInvent

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2022
