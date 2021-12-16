Teradata Vantage Ranked Highest in All Four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases

Teradata also named a Cloud Database Management Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, today announced that Vantage — the company’s multi-cloud data platform — ranked highest in all analytical use cases with the top scores in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, issued December 14, 2021, by analysts Rick Greenwald, Merv Adrian, Adam Ronthal, Philip Russom, and Henry Cook.

Data Warehouse, Logical Data Warehouse, Data Lake, and Operational Intelligence are today’s most important application scenarios representing a large percentage of all workloads. Of the 18 vendors evaluated, Teradata’s key capabilities, such as operational intelligence, integration at scale across cloud environments (hybrid, public and on-prem), price predictability and financial governance, demonstrate an unmatched capacity to meet customers' growing needs.

Teradata was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS), issued December 14, 2021, by analysts Henry Cook, Merv Adrian, Rick Greenwald, Adam Ronthal, and Philip Russom. Gartner evaluates vendors placed in the Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems on completeness of vision and ability to execute, following detailed research.

"We continue to advance Vantage’s enterprise-scale data management capabilities to meet the needs of our customers. This increasingly means optimizing our data platform for connected multi- and hybrid cloud ecosystems and prioritizing price performance and financial governance with deployments,” said Steve McMillan, CEO, Teradata. “Our platform’s leading capabilities, driven by our Chief Product Officer, Hilary Ashton, has positioned us as the only data platform provider with offerings across the top three public cloud vendors. This position, coupled with the high-performance consistency of Vantage across any deployment environment, is totally unique in the market. Gartner’s recognition validates our approach of providing our industry-leading data platform to customers wherever they are on their cloud journey to deliver impactful business outcomes from start to enterprise scale.”

According to the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, “Teradata continues to invest in its hybrid multicloud ecosystem, which integrates many different styles of database designs and analytics on a common platform. Teradata Vantage is delivered in a consistent manner across multiple public clouds and on-premises.”

Gartner defines the cloud DBMS market as follows: “Core capabilities are that vendors fully supply provider-managed public or private cloud software systems that manage data on cloud storage. Data is stored in a cloud storage tier (such as a cloud object store, distributed data store or other proprietary cloud storage infrastructure). Optionally, they may cater to multiple data models and data types — relational, nonrelational (document, key value, wide column, graph), geospatial, time series and others.”

Teradata Vantage is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. It enables ecosystem simplification by unifying analytics, data lakes and data warehouses. With Vantage, enterprise-scale companies can eliminate silos and cost-effectively query all their data, all the time, regardless of where the data resides — in the cloud, on multiple clouds, on-premises or any combination thereof — to get a complete view of their business.

Click here for more information on Teradata’s ranking in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases.

Click here for more information on Teradata’s position in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006124/en/