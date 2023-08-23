Teradata and Nordcloud Partner to Accelerate Customers' Cloud Implementations and Digital Transformations

Aug 23, 2023 | London

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and Nordcloud announced today a joint initiative to help customers across Europe migrate their on-premises data and analytics environments to the Teradata VantageCloud Analytics and Data platform. Nordcloud, a preferred cloud systems integrator for VantageCloud, will collaborate with Teradata to take the complexity out of data migrations and help customers accelerate their cloud implementations across the three major public cloud service providers (CSPs).



Nordcloud is a European leader in cloud implementation, application development, managed services and training and is triple certified across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. With more than 1,000 cloud implementations executed, it has the cloud knowledge, skills and resources to deftly manage complex data migrations to CSPs. With this new collaboration, Teradata and Nordcloud will be able to accelerate cloud implementations, support customers' broader set of cloud concerns, and enable organizations to take advantage of the next generation of advanced analytics and AI in the cloud.



"Our customers are some of the most high-profile brands in the world, representing virtually every industry. They have complex data environments that require robust advanced analytics and AI/ML capabilities to deliver the insights they need to make critical business decisions," said Richard Petley, EVP, Go-to-Market, International at Teradata. "As more of these companies move some or all of their data to the cloud, they want to have the flexibility and choice to do that in a multi-cloud or hybrid environment. Our partnership with Nordcloud helps to ensure that our European customers will be able to quickly and efficiently implement their cloud analytics strategies across one or multiple CSPs, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance."



"Our partnership with Teradata is designed to allow our joint customers to move faster towards the cloud, enabling them to quickly realize their digital transformations goals. Together, we'll empower businesses with Teradata's robust cloud analytics and data platform to deliver enterprise-wise business outcomes, while maintaining robust security and data protection, and ensuring that costs stay low," said Jan Kritz, COO and Antero Vuorio, Director, Global Strategic Engagements at Nordcloud in a joint-statement.



Teradata VantageCloud is the complete cloud analytics and data platform, now with next-generation, cloud-native deployment and ClearScape Analytics which enables enterprises to solve complex problems fast with the most powerful, open, and connected AI/ML capabilities and machine learning operations on the market. Through its strategic collaboration with SI's like Nordcloud, Teradata customers can seamlessly combine VantageCloud with first-party cloud services to expand their cloud ecosystem.



For more information on Nordcloud's migration capabilities for Teradata VantageCloud, please visit: nordcloud.com.