    TDC   US88076W1036

TERADATA CORPORATION

(TDC)
Teradata : to Host Virtual Investor Day

08/19/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced the Company will host a Virtual Investor Day on September 9, 2021, starting at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time and is expected to last approximately three hours.

This virtual event will provide the investment community insights on:

  • Teradata’s vision and strategy for sustained profitable growth;
  • Short- and medium-term growth drivers and why the Company is well-positioned in an exciting data and analytics market; and
  • The new management team’s perspectives on how the Company is leading its business and culture transformation.

The video webcast of the event, including a live Q&A session with Teradata management, will be broadcast online and can be accessed via the investor relations page of Teradata’s website at http://investor.teradata.com. For those unable to listen to the broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.


© Business Wire 2021
