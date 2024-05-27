(Alliance News) - Technoprobe Spa on Monday announced that it has finalized its joint transaction with Teradyne Inc, which includes the acquisition of the Device Interface Solutions business from Teradyne following the receipt of Foreign Direct Investment approvals from the competent U.S. authorities, clearance from the competent Taiwanese authority and other conditions precedent as required by practice.

In addition, Teradyne's acquisition of a 10% stake in Technoprobe was completed.

With reference to Technoprobe's acquisition of the DIS division from Teradyne, according to the terms of the agreement, Technoprobe paid a total amount of USD87.6 million to Teradyne from its own funds.

With respect to Teradyne's acquisition of a 10 percent stake in Technoprobe, Teradyne International Holdings BV paid a cash price of EUR480.9 million.

Gregory Steven Smith - chief executive officer of Teradyne - joins the board of directors of Technoprobe.

Technoprobe closed Monday's session in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR9.11 per share.

