Market Closed -
Nasdaq
04:00:00 2024-07-19 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
146.4
USD
-2.07%
-6.34%
+34.92%
Teradyne : 2023 EEO 1 Disclosure
July 19, 2024 at 05:43 pm EDT
WOMEN (GLOBAL)
WOMEN (US)
Teradyne Population
2023
Teradyne Population
2023
Benchmark
Overall
24.7%
Overall
19.0%
26.6%
Managers
20.8%
Managers
17.3%
26.5%
Individual Contributors
25.4%
Individual Contributors
19.5%
26.6%
Teradyne Hiring
2023
Teradyne Hiring
2023
Overall
32.6%
Overall
28.1%
Managers
27.0%
Managers
35.7%
Individual Contributors
33.0%
Individual Contributors
27.5%
BLACK & AFRICAN AMERICAN (US)
TERADYNE WOMEN (US)
Teradyne Population
2023
Benchmark
Teradyne Population
2023
Overall
2.4%
6.7%
1.1 Executive or Senior Level Officials and Managers
5.3%
Managers
2.6%
6.1%
1.2 First/ Mid-Level Officials and Managers
20.3%
Individual Contributors
2.3%
6.9%
2.
Professionals
17.9%
3.
Technicians
16.1%
Teradyne Hiring
2023
4. Sales Workers
10.5%
Overall
3.0%
5. Administrative Support Workers
80.0%
Managers
0.0%
6.
Craft Workers
0.0%
Individual Contributors
3.3%
7.
Operatives
28.1%
8.
Laborers and Helpers
0.0%
9. Service Workers
0.0%
TERADYNE BLACK AFRICAN AMERICAN (US)
Teradyne Population
2023
1.1 Executive or Senior Level Officials and Managers
0.0%
1.2 First/ Mid-Level Officials and Managers
2.5%
2.
Professionals
1.8%
3.
Technicians
4.8%
4. Sales Workers
2.6%
5. Administrative Support Workers
10.0%
6.
Craft Workers
0.0%
7.
Operatives
6.3%
8.
Laborers and Helpers
0.0%
9. Service Workers
0.0%
Teradyne, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automatic test equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- semiconductor tester (72.4%);
- system testing solutions (13.1%): testers of integrated circuit, digital network cards, electronic modules, military and aerospace instruments, car diagnostic systems, etc.;
- industrial automation solutions (9%);
- wireless test solutions (5.5%): for mobiles devices and equipments manufacturers (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.).
Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (86.2%) and services (13.8%; consulting, development, training and technical support services).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (10.3%), Taiwan (37.8%), China (14.9%), Korea (12.5%), Europe (6.6%), Japan (4.6%), Thailand (4.4%), Singapore (2.4%), Philippines (2.2%), Malaysia (1.8%) and other (2.5%).
