Teradyne, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of automatic test equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - semiconductor tester (72.4%); - system testing solutions (13.1%): testers of integrated circuit, digital network cards, electronic modules, military and aerospace instruments, car diagnostic systems, etc.; - industrial automation solutions (9%); - wireless test solutions (5.5%): for mobiles devices and equipments manufacturers (smart phones, tablets, laptops, etc.). Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (86.2%) and services (13.8%; consulting, development, training and technical support services). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (10.3%), Taiwan (37.8%), China (14.9%), Korea (12.5%), Europe (6.6%), Japan (4.6%), Thailand (4.4%), Singapore (2.4%), Philippines (2.2%), Malaysia (1.8%) and other (2.5%).

