WOMEN (GLOBAL)

WOMEN (US)

Teradyne Population

2023

Teradyne Population

2023

Benchmark

Overall

24.7%

Overall

19.0%

26.6%

Managers

20.8%

Managers

17.3%

26.5%

Individual Contributors

25.4%

Individual Contributors

19.5%

26.6%

Teradyne Hiring

2023

Teradyne Hiring

2023

Overall

32.6%

Overall

28.1%

Managers

27.0%

Managers

35.7%

Individual Contributors

33.0%

Individual Contributors

27.5%

BLACK & AFRICAN AMERICAN (US)

TERADYNE WOMEN (US)

Teradyne Population

2023

Benchmark

Teradyne Population

2023

Overall

2.4%

6.7%

1.1 Executive or Senior Level Officials and Managers

5.3%

Managers

2.6%

6.1%

1.2 First/ Mid-Level Officials and Managers

20.3%

Individual Contributors

2.3%

6.9%

2.

Professionals

17.9%

3.

Technicians

16.1%

Teradyne Hiring

2023

4. Sales Workers

10.5%

Overall

3.0%

5. Administrative Support Workers

80.0%

Managers

0.0%

6.

Craft Workers

0.0%

Individual Contributors

3.3%

7.

Operatives

28.1%

8.

Laborers and Helpers

0.0%

9. Service Workers

0.0%

TERADYNE BLACK AFRICAN AMERICAN (US)

Teradyne Population

2023

1.1 Executive or Senior Level Officials and Managers

0.0%

1.2 First/ Mid-Level Officials and Managers

2.5%

2.

Professionals

1.8%

3.

Technicians

4.8%

4. Sales Workers

2.6%

5. Administrative Support Workers

10.0%

6.

Craft Workers

0.0%

7.

Operatives

6.3%

8.

Laborers and Helpers

0.0%

9. Service Workers

0.0%

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Teradyne Inc. published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 21:42:04 UTC.