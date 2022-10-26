Teradyne : Q3 2022 Presentation

SAFE HARBOR (page 1 of 3)

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne's future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws, including new regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce on October 7, 2022. Such statements are based on the current assumptions

and expectations of Teradyne's management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements,

earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China, compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions, the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers, the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela, or the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to the export of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined to certain end

users and for certain end uses in China. There can be no assurance that management's estimates of Teradyne's future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Specifically, Teradyne's 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

On October 7, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published new regulations restricting the export to China of advanced semiconductors, supercomputer technology, equipment for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductors and components and technology for the manufacturing in China of certain semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The new restrictions are lengthy and complex. Teradyne continues to assess the impact of these regulations on its business. At this time, the Company has determined that restrictions on the sale of semiconductor testers in China to test certain advanced semiconductors will impact Teradyne's sales to certain companies in China. Several multinational companies manufacturing these advanced semiconductors in China have obtained one-year licenses allowing suppliers such as Teradyne to continue to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies. We expect that other companies manufacturing advanced semiconductors in China will not receive licenses, thereby restricting Teradyne's ability to provide testers to the facilities operated by these companies that do not receive a license. The Company also is assessing the filing of license requests to sell to and support certain customers in China for certain end uses that, if granted, may reduce the impact of these restrictions on the Company's business. At this time, Teradyne does not know the impact these end user and end use restrictions will have on its business in China or on future revenues. In addition to the specific restrictions impacting Teradyne's business, the regulations may have an adverse impact on certain actual or potential customers and on the global semiconductor industry. To the extent the regulations impact actual and potential customers or disrupt the

global semiconductor industry, Teradyne's business and revenues will be adversely impacted.