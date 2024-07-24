Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER):
- Revenue and earnings above the high-end of Q2 guidance
- Revenue of $730 million in Q2’24, up 7% from Q2’23
- 14% YoY Growth in Q2 for Semiconductor Test driven by continued strength in memory and demand recovery in SoC
Q2'24
Q2'23
Q1'24
Revenue (mil)
$
730
$
684
$
600
GAAP EPS
$
1.14
$
0.73
$
0.40
Non-GAAP EPS
$
0.86
$
0.79
$
0.51
Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $730 million for the second quarter of 2024 of which $543 million was in Semiconductor Test, $61 million in System Test, $36 million in Wireless Test and $90 million in Robotics. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $186.3 million or $1.14 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $140.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, gains on foreign exchange options in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, gain on sale of business, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
“In the second quarter, AI applications drove accelerated demand from both compute and memory customers, and our robotics business grew sequentially and year-over-year,” said Teradyne CEO Greg Smith. “Overall, 2024 is shaping up as we expected, and we believe the deployment of edge AI will strengthen demand in our test and robotics businesses over the mid-term.”
Guidance for the third quarter of 2024 is revenue of $680 million to $740 million, with GAAP net income of $0.62 to $0.82 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.66 to $0.86 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization and amortization on our investment in Technoprobe, as well as the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.
Non-GAAP Results
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, stock compensation modification expense, gains and losses on foreign exchange options in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, gain on sale of business, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, financial performance or position and results of operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “goal” or other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release address various matters, including statements regarding Teradyne’s financial guidance. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic factors and slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; a slowdown or inability in the development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Robotics business; the impact of increased research and development spending; the impact of epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of a supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; unexpected cash needs; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in Teradyne’s best interests; changes to U.S. or global tax regulations or guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed by the U.S. or China; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China; the impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict; the impact of regulations published by the U.S. Department of Commerce relating to semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment destined for certain end uses in China.
The risks included above are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with Teradyne, please refer to Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Teradyne’s control. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2024
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
July 2,
June 30,
July 2,
Net revenues
$
729,879
$
599,819
$
684,437
$
1,329,698
$
1,301,966
Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1)
304,035
260,537
281,945
564,572
543,054
Gross profit
425,844
339,282
402,492
765,126
758,912
Operating expenses:
Selling and administrative (2)
154,470
149,188
145,695
303,658
296,650
Engineering and development
111,816
103,199
105,706
215,015
211,468
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4,664
4,697
4,825
9,361
9,627
Restructuring and other (3)
2,012
4,427
6,358
6,440
8,395
Gain on sale of business (4)
(57,486
)
—
—
(57,486
)
—
Operating expenses
215,476
261,511
262,584
476,988
526,140
Income from operations
210,368
77,771
139,908
288,138
232,772
Interest and other (income) expense (5)
(9,035
)
4,869
(4,494
)
(4,167
)
(8,714
)
Income before income taxes
219,403
72,902
144,402
292,305
241,486
Income tax provision
33,130
8,705
24,352
41,835
37,905
Net income
$
186,273
$
64,197
$
120,050
$
250,470
$
203,581
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.18
$
0.42
$
0.78
$
1.61
$
1.31
Diluted
$
1.14
$
0.40
$
0.73
$
1.54
$
1.23
Weighted average common shares - basic
157,804
153,047
154,760
155,426
155,332
Weighted average common shares - diluted (6)
163,470
162,348
164,751
162,909
165,530
Cash dividend declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.11
$
0.24
$
0.22
(1) Cost of revenues includes:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
July 2,
June 30,
July 2,
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
$
3,261
$
6,177
$
5,731
$
9,438
$
11,341
Sale of previously written down inventory
(592
)
(722
)
(2,463
)
(1,314
)
(2,848
)
$
2,669
$
5,455
$
3,268
$
8,124
$
8,493
(2)
For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the six months ended June 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives' retirement agreements. For the six months ended July 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023, retirement.
(3)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
July 2,
June 30,
July 2,
Employee severance
$
2,012
$
2,026
$
5,140
$
4,038
$
7,177
Acquisition and divestiture related expenses
—
2,214
—
2,214
—
Other
—
187
1,218
187
1,218
$
2,012
$
4,427
$
6,358
$
6,440
$
8,395
(4)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold Teradyne's Device Interface Solution ("DIS") business, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe S.p.A. ("Technoprobe"), for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(5)
Interest and other includes:
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
July 2,
June 30,
July 2,
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
$
(4,154
)
$
13,918
$
—
$
9,765
$
—
Pension actuarial losses (gains)
(250
)
—
53
(250
)
53
(6)
Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and July 2, 2023, diluted shares included 4.9 million, 8.9 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, and July 2, 2023, diluted shares included 6.9 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the quarter ended July 2, 2023, 0.7 million shares have also been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended July 2, 2023, 0.8 million shares have also been included in diluted shares.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
421,904
$
757,571
Marketable securities
38,654
62,154
Accounts receivable, net
470,297
422,124
Inventories, net
288,748
309,974
Prepayments
515,906
548,970
Other current assets
20,884
37,992
Current assets held for sale
—
23,250
Total current assets
1,756,393
2,162,035
Property, plant and equipment, net
472,457
445,492
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
72,381
73,417
Marketable securities
123,723
117,434
Deferred tax assets
192,901
175,775
Retirement plans assets
11,293
11,504
Equity method investment
524,060
—
Other assets
47,923
38,580
Acquired intangible assets, net
25,465
35,404
Goodwill
405,110
415,652
Assets held for sale
—
11,531
Total assets
$
3,631,706
$
3,486,824
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
160,808
$
180,131
Accrued employees’ compensation and withholdings
161,187
191,750
Deferred revenue and customer advances
102,988
99,804
Other accrued liabilities
108,746
114,712
Operating lease liabilities
18,280
17,522
Income taxes payable
74,365
48,653
Current liabilities held for sale
—
7,379
Total current liabilities
626,374
659,951
Retirement plans liabilities
135,167
132,090
Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances
36,146
37,282
Long-term other accrued liabilities
16,632
19,998
Deferred tax liabilities
96
183
Long-term operating lease liabilities
61,883
65,092
Long-term income taxes payable
24,596
44,331
Liabilities held for sale
—
2,000
Total liabilities
900,894
960,927
Shareholders’ equity
2,730,812
2,525,897
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,631,706
$
3,486,824
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 2,
June 30,
July 2,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
186,273
$
120,050
$
250,470
$
203,581
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
25,573
22,551
48,927
45,231
Stock-based compensation
14,935
13,564
30,693
32,449
Amortization
4,631
4,654
9,397
9,580
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
3,261
5,731
9,438
11,341
Losses (gains) on investments
2,624
(2,507
)
13,090
(4,745
)
Gain on sale of business
(57,486
)
—
(57,486
)
—
Deferred taxes
(7,161
)
(5,937
)
(16,830
)
(13,571
)
Retirement plan actuarial losses (gains)
(250
)
—
(250
)
—
Other
453
(201
)
1,240
(92
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(46,156
)
(39,897
)
(54,211
)
(2,693
)
Inventories
24,034
9,852
17,102
(13,845
)
Prepayments and other assets
11,101
(14,204
)
22,190
(29,584
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
52,539
58,694
(53,009
)
(24,514
)
Deferred revenue and customer advances
4,183
(2,233
)
2,739
(34,938
)
Retirement plans contributions
(1,353
)
(1,248
)
(2,774
)
(2,482
)
Income taxes
(1,132
)
(26,102
)
2,622
(13,614
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
216,069
142,767
223,348
162,104
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(44,846
)
(39,258
)
(88,869
)
(80,702
)
Purchases of investment in a business
(524,653
)
—
(524,653
)
—
Purchases of marketable securities
(11,715
)
(29,742
)
(27,757
)
(99,018
)
Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents sold
87,172
—
87,172
—
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
12,420
14,529
26,858
35,577
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
555
27,648
21,289
21,997
Proceeds from life insurance
—
—
873
460
Net cash used for investing activities
(481,067
)
(26,823
)
(505,087
)
(121,686
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facility
(185,000
)
—
(185,000
)
—
Dividend payments
(19,000
)
(17,019
)
(37,370
)
(34,184
)
Repurchase of common stock
(8,189
)
(134,537
)
(30,306
)
(227,845
)
Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards
(319
)
(438
)
(13,434
)
(20,308
)
Payments of convertible debt principal
—
(2,303
)
—
(17,458
)
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility
185,000
—
185,000
—
Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans
4,902
602
21,836
16,599
Net cash used for financing activities
(22,606
)
(153,695
)
(59,274
)
(283,196
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,105
1,751
5,346
1,213
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(285,499
)
(36,000
)
(335,667
)
(241,565
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
707,403
649,208
757,571
854,773
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
421,904
$
613,208
$
421,904
$
613,208
GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
% of Net
March 31,
% of Net
July 2,
% of Net
Net revenues
$
729.9
$
599.8
$
684.4
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP
425.8
58.3
%
339.3
56.6
%
402.5
58.8
%
Income from operations - GAAP
210.4
28.8
%
77.8
13.0
%
139.9
20.4
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4.7
0.6
%
4.7
0.8
%
4.8
0.7
%
Restructuring and other (1)
2.0
0.3
%
4.4
0.7
%
6.4
0.9
%
Equity modification charge (2)
—
—
1.7
0.3
%
—
—
Gain on sale of business (3)
(57.5
)
-7.9
%
—
—
—
—
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
159.6
21.9
%
$
88.6
14.8
%
$
151.1
22.1
%
Net Income
Net Income
Net Income
June 30,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
March 31,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
July 2,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
186.3
25.5
%
$
1.18
$
1.14
$
64.2
10.7
%
$
0.42
$
0.40
$
120.1
17.5
%
$
0.78
$
0.73
Acquired intangible assets amortization
4.7
0.6
%
0.03
0.03
4.7
0.8
%
0.03
0.03
4.8
0.7
%
0.03
0.03
Restructuring and other (1)
2.0
0.3
%
0.01
0.01
4.4
0.7
%
0.03
0.03
6.4
0.9
%
0.04
0.04
Equity Modification Charge (2)
—
—
—
—
1.7
0.3
%
0.01
0.01
—
—
—
—
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4)
(0.3
)
0.0
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
—
—
—
—
0.1
0.0
%
0.00
0.00
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
(4.2
)
-0.6
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
13.9
2.3
%
0.09
0.09
—
—
—
—
Gain on sale of business (3)
(57.5
)
-7.9
%
(0.36
)
(0.35
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Exclude discrete tax adjustments
10.5
1.4
%
0.07
0.06
(2.2
)
-0.4
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
0.5
0.1
%
0.00
0.00
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(1.5
)
-0.2
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(4.2
)
-0.7
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
(2.9
)
-0.4
%
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Net income - non-GAAP
$
140.0
19.2
%
$
0.89
$
0.86
$
82.5
13.8
%
$
0.54
$
0.51
$
129.0
18.8
%
$
0.83
$
0.79
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
157.8
153.0
154.8
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted (5)
163.5
162.3
164.8
Exclude dilutive shares related to convertible note transaction
—
—
(0.7
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
163.5
162.3
164.1
(1)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
July 2,
Employee severance
$
2.0
$
2.0
$
5.1
Divestiture related expenses
—
2.2
—
Other
—
0.2
1.2
$
2.0
$
4.4
$
6.4
(2)
|For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne executives' retirement agreements.
(3)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(4)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2024, and July 2, 2023, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne’s mark-to-market pension accounting.
(5)
For the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and July 2, 2023, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares included 4.9 million, 8.9 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
% of Net
July 2,
% of Net
Net Revenues
$
1,329.7
$
1,302.0
Gross profit GAAP and non-GAAP
765.1
57.5
%
758.9
58.3
%
Income from operations - GAAP
288.1
21.7
%
232.8
17.9
%
Acquired intangible assets amortization
9.4
0.7
%
9.6
0.7
%
Restructuring and other (1)
6.4
0.5
%
8.4
0.6
%
Equity modification charge (2)
1.7
0.1
%
5.9
0.5
%
Loss (gain) on sale of business (3)
(57.5
)
-4.3
%
—
—
Income from operations - non-GAAP
$
248.1
18.7
%
$
256.7
19.7
%
Net Income
Net Income
June 30,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
July 2,
% of Net
Basic
Diluted
Net income - GAAP
$
250.5
18.8
%
$
1.61
$
1.54
$
203.6
15.6
%
$
1.31
$
1.23
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange option
9.8
0.7
%
0.06
0.06
—
—
—
—
Acquired intangible assets amortization
9.4
0.7
%
0.06
0.06
9.6
0.7
%
0.06
0.06
Restructuring and other (1)
6.4
0.5
%
0.04
0.04
8.4
0.6
%
0.05
0.05
Equity modification charge (2)
1.7
0.1
%
0.01
0.01
5.9
0.5
%
0.04
0.04
Pension mark-to-market adjustment (4)
(0.3
)
0.0
%
(0.00
)
(0.00
)
0.1
0.0
%
0.00
0.00
Loss (gain) on sale of business (3)
(57.5
)
-4.3
%
(0.37
)
(0.35
)
—
—
—
—
Exclude discrete tax adjustments
8.2
0.6
%
0.05
0.05
(1.9
)
-0.1
%
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(5.7
)
-0.4
%
(0.04
)
(0.03
)
(5.3
)
-0.4
%
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Net income - non-GAAP
$
222.6
16.7
%
$
1.43
$
1.37
$
220.4
16.9
%
$
1.42
$
1.34
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average common shares - basic
155.4
155.3
GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted (5)
162.9
165.5
Exclude dilutive shares from convertible note
—
(0.8
)
Non-GAAP weighted average common shares - diluted
162.9
164.7
(1)
Restructuring and other consists of:
Six Months Ended
June 30,
July 2,
Employee severance
$
4.0
$
7.2
Divestiture related expenses
2.2
—
Other
0.2
1.2
$
6.4
$
8.4
(2)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $1.7 million for the modification of Teradyne’s executives' retirement agreements. For the six months ended April 2, 2023, selling and administrative expenses included an equity charge of $5.9 million for the modification of Teradyne’s retired CEO’s outstanding equity awards in connection with his February 1, 2023, retirement.
(3)
On May 27, 2024, Teradyne sold DIS, a component of the Semiconductor Test segment, to Technoprobe, for $85.0 million, net of cash and cash equivalents sold and a working capital adjustment.
(4)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024, and July 2, 2023, adjustments to exclude actuarial gains and losses, respectively, recognized under GAAP in accordance with Teradyne’s mark-to-market pension accounting.
(5)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023, non-GAAP weighted average diluted common shares included 6.9 million and 8.9 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Third Quarter 2024 guidance:
GAAP and non-GAAP third quarter revenue guidance:
$680 million
to
$740 million
GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.62
$
0.82
Exclude acquired intangible assets amortization
0.03
0.03
Exclude equity method investment amortization
0.02
0.02
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.66
$
0.86
