July 24 (Reuters) - Teradyne forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, signaling sluggish demand for its semiconductor-testing equipment and sending its shares down more than 7% in extended trading.

Demand for the company's products from certain markets such as the automobile sector has remained soft, as customers are grappling with excess inventory due to a long slump stemming from stockpiling during the pandemic.

Teradyne designs and develops technology to test chips and electronic equipment and sells robotic systems to customers in the manufacturing sector.

The company, which counts Qualcomm and Texas Instruments among its customers, forecast third-quarter revenue of $680 million to $740 million, with the mid-point below analysts' average estimate of $717.7 million, according to LSEG data.

North Reading, Massachusetts-based Teradyne forecast adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter in the range of 66 cents to 86 cents, compared with estimates of 86 cents.

The company's revenue for the second quarter rose about 7% to $730 million from a year ago, compared with estimates of $701.2 million.

"In the second quarter, AI applications drove accelerated demand from both compute and memory customers, and our robotics business grew sequentially and year-over-year," CEO Greg Smith said in a statement.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 86 cents per share in the quarter ended June 30, compared with estimates of 77 cents per share.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)