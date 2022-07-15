Log in
    TER   US8807701029

TERADYNE INC.

(TER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-07-15 am EDT
92.92 USD   +1.10%
Teradyne to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/15/2022 | 11:01am EDT
NORTH READING, Mass., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) will release financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at – investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


