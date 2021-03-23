Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TeraGo Inc.    TGO   CA88079F1071

TERAGO INC.

(TGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/22 03:44:21 pm
6.06 CAD   +1.51%
12:21pTeraGo Announces Withdrawal of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
GL
03/22TERAGO  : Details Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
MT
03/22TeraGo Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeraGo Announces Withdrawal of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

03/23/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has decided, at this time, to withdraw its previously announced public offering of units (the "Offering") as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus dated March 22, 2021.

The Company is not proceeding with the Offering due to prevailing market conditions.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

TeraGo Investor Relations

Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email: TGO@gatewayir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TERAGO INC.
12:21pTeraGo Announces Withdrawal of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
GL
03/22TERAGO  : Details Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
MT
03/22TeraGo Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
GL
03/22TERAGO  : IIROC Trading Halt - TGO
AQ
03/16TERAGO  : Radware and TeraGo Deliver Tailored DDoS Protection Services to Simply..
AQ
03/11TERAGO  : Expands Product Portfolio with Managed Networking Services
AQ
02/23TERAGO  : Price Target Increased at TD Despite "Slightly Negative" Q4 Results
MT
02/22TERAGO  : Names New CEO and Board Chair
MT
02/19TERAGO  : Names New CEO and Board Chair
AQ
02/17TERAGO  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45,7 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2021 -6,13 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net Debt 2021 32,2 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 81,1 M 80,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart TERAGO INC.
Duration : Period :
TeraGo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERAGO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,97 CAD
Last Close Price 6,06 CAD
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Charron President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Matthew F. Gerber Chairman
Duncan McGregor Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Blake Wetzel Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Richard J. Brekka Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERAGO INC.-6.72%77
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.27%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.62%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.40%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.96%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.00%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ