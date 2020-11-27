Log in
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION

TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION

(TGZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

11/27/2020 | 10:08am EST
Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in gold miners as the precious metal was on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,777.4 an ounce.

* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc , down 4.3%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.31 points, or 0.1%, at 17,334.03.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as Brent crude added 0.6% a barrel, while U.S. crude prices were down 0.8%.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.56 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, which jumped 6.2% after the company declared a dividend.

* Its gains were followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc , which rose 6.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Bombardier Inc, and Score Media and Gaming Inc.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 53.68 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. 4.53% 26.87 Delayed Quote.178.02%
BOMBARDIER INC. 9.30% 0.47 Delayed Quote.-77.72%
ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION -2.10% 29.39 Delayed Quote.22.30%
GOLD -1.40% 1784.34 Delayed Quote.19.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.52% 47.96 Delayed Quote.-26.00%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.01% 17349.96 Delayed Quote.1.69%
SSR MINING INC. -3.91% 22.62 Delayed Quote.-7.64%
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION -2.02% 13.58 Delayed Quote.97.15%
WTI 0.51% 45.195 Delayed Quote.-25.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 708 M - -
Net income 2020 73,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 780 M 1 782 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,86x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Teranga Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,81 $
Last Close Price 10,62 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard S. Young President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Alan Richard Hill Non-Executive Chairman
William Paul Chawrun Chief Operating Officer
Navin Dyal Chief Financial Officer
Christopher R. Lattanzi Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TERANGA GOLD CORPORATION97.15%1 782
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%46 597
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION23.55%41 323
POLYUS110.58%26 755
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.33.75%17 838
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%16 123
