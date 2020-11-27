TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday,
dragged down by weakness in gold miners as the precious metal
was on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2% as gold
futures fell 1.6% to $1,777.4 an ounce.
* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the
TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc
, down 4.3%.
* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.31 points, or
0.1%, at 17,334.03.
* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as Brent crude
added 0.6% a barrel, while U.S. crude prices were
down 0.8%.
* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The
industrials sector rose 0.3%.
* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues
declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.56
million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Labrador Iron
Ore Royalty Corp, which jumped 6.2% after the company
declared a dividend.
* Its gains were followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc
, which rose 6.2%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor
Energy Inc, Bombardier Inc, and Score Media
and Gaming Inc.
* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs
and four new lows, with total volume of 53.68 million shares.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)