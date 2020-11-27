TSX falls on weakness in gold miners

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in gold miners as the precious metal was on course for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,777.4 an ounce.

* Endeavour Mining Corp fell 4.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was SSR Mining Inc , down 4.3%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1442 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.31 points, or 0.1%, at 17,334.03.

* The energy sector climbed 0.4% as Brent crude added 0.6% a barrel, while U.S. crude prices were down 0.8%.

* The financials sector gained 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.3%.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 110 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 26.56 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp, which jumped 6.2% after the company declared a dividend.

* Its gains were followed by Ballard Power Systems Inc , which rose 6.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Bombardier Inc, and Score Media and Gaming Inc.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 53.68 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)