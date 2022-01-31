Teraplast S A : 2021 unaudited preliminary financial results teleconference details

Announcement

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, starting with 14:00 (Romania time), the TeraPlast Group management team will hold a teleconference regarding the Group's preliminary unaudited financial results for 2021.

The teleconference will be held in Romanian* and will be hosted by:

Alexandru Stanean - CEO

Ioana Birta - CFO

*Except when all the teleconference participants prefer the discussion to take place in English.

The interested parties that wish to participate to the teleconference have to pre-register by sending an e-mail to investor.relations@teraplast.rountil February 7, 2022. The registration e-mail must include:

The participant's full name

Company (if applicable) and contact details

Questions regarding the teleconference topic

The report containing the preliminary unaudited financial results for 2021 will be available starting with 7PM on February 7, on both BSE (TRP symbol) and on TeraPlast investors' site (https://investors.teraplast.ro/) - Financial Reports - 2021 - Q4.

The teleconference will be held using Cisco Webex Meetings application. Following the pre- registering, the participants will receive an e-mail containing all the necessary details of access. The participants can join the teleconference from desktop/browser or by using the Cisco Webex Meetings app, available for both Android and iOS.

Contact details

Alexandra Sica

Phone: +4 0741 270 439

E-mail: investor.relations@teraplast.ro