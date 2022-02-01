Teraplast S A : gets top Vektor score for the third time in a row

COMMUNIQUE

TeraPlast gets top Vektor score for investor communication for the

third time in a row

Within the Vektor evaluation, conducted by ARIR for 2021, TeraPlast (TRP) obtained the maximum score, 10, for the third time in a row.

Starting 2019, the Vektor evaluation analyses, based on 15 criteria, the investor communication of the issuers on BSE. The listed companies can get a grade of up to 10.

Following the 2021 evaluation, 10 issuers scored 10, including TeraPlast.

"From the very beginning, TeraPlast has been committed to making every effort to achieve a rating of 10. This is our way of making sure that we provide investors who trust us with accurate, complete, and timely information. Implementing international capital market good practices is one of TeraPlast's strategic objectives. The fact that ARIR conducts this assessment adds value to the Romanian capital market because it enforces the professionalization of IR within all companies on the Romanian stock market. TeraPlast will continue to make every effort to be an A-plus company on all levels." mentioned Alexandru Stânean, CEO of TeraPlast

About TeraPlast Group

The Group is comprised of the companies TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast Recycling, TeraBio Pack and Somplast. Starting July 2nd, 2008, TeraPlast SA - the parent-company of the TeraPlast Group

is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the TRP symbol. The company's shares are included in the BSE reference index, BET, and starting September 2021, in FTSE Russell's Small

Cap and Global All Cap indices.

Contact details

Alexandra Sica

Phone: +4 0741 270 439

Email: investor.relations@teraplast.ro