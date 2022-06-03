Teras Resources : Further Increases Its Land Position at Its Watseka Project and Is Pleased to Announce Mr. Peter Mejstrick Has Joined as a Director and Technical Expert

Calgary, Alberta-(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) (OTC Pink: TRARF) ("Teras" or the "Company"): reports that it has further increased its land position on its Watseka gold property in Madison County, Montana. Teras is also pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Mejstrick has joined the Company as a Director and technical expert on its Watseka project.

Teras is pleased to announce Mr. Peter Mejstrick is joining the Board of Teras. Mr. Mejstrick has more than thirty years of experience in precious, base metal, and critical metal exploration and development and has held senior positions with companies such as Agnico-Eagle Mines, Yamana Gold, Meridian Gold, Echo Bay Mines and FMC Gold Company. He has vast experience in acquisitions of mineral properties taking them from early stages to the delineation of ore reserves. In 1971 Mr. Mejstrick received a B.A in Biology and Chemistry from Bowdoin College and completed his M.S. Geology degree in 1975 from the University of Montana. In 1977 Peter attended the University of BC, Vancouver for a Ph.D. in Geology.

Teras' Watseka property consists of 12 patented mining claims owned by Teras. The Watseka property currently has a Mill Site housing a main building and equipment for processing ore as well as a separate building with Lab equipment for analysing ore to be mined and processed. The Mill and Mine Site is located in the Rochester Mining District, Madison County, Montana, on the east slope of the continental divide. Primary access to the mine site is via county roads leading from a State Highway and are maintained throughout the year by State and Federal funds.

Mr. Joseph Carrabba, CEO of Teras, stated "We are pleased to further advance our Watseka project with the addition of 21 new land Claims extending the Watseca project in all directions. These claims are strategic in developing the Watseka project, which we could potentially mine and mill at our site. The newly leased lands have had some historical sampling and drilling which are very encouraging. We are extremely pleased with Peter Mejstrick joining the Teras Board. Mr. Mejstrick has a wealth of knowledge in developing projects with direct experience in the Company's Watseka project which will catapult the Watseka project forward."

Teras has granted 500,000 options to purchase common shares to Mr. Peter Mejstrick and Consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The expiry date of the options will be 5 years from the date of issuance, being May 27, 2027.

Teras has determined that there are exemptions available from the various requirements of TSX Venture Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 for the issuance of the options to the directors and officers of Teras (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization).

Effective immediately, Mr. Toby Mancuso has resigned as Vice President and Director of Teras to enjoy his retirement; however, Mr. Mancuso will continue to consult and work as a technical expert on the Company's Cahuilla project.

About Teras

Teras main project is its Cahuilla project located in Imperial County, California. Teras believes that the Cahuilla project has the potential to develop into a mining operation consisting of altered and mineralized sedimentary host rocks with numerous sheeted high-grade quartz veins.

