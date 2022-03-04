TeraWulf Begins Bitcoin Mining Operations at N.Y. Facility

By Chris Wack

TeraWulf Inc. said Friday it has begun mining operations at its Lake Mariner facility in upstate New York, using more than 90% zero-carbon energy.

The bitcoin mining company said the Lake Mariner facility is expected to reach more than 500 megawatts of capacity once complete.

TeraWulf said it still expects to expect to begin mining at its Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania early in the third quarter of 2022, when it looks to have 300 megawatts of gross mining capacity using 100% zero-carbon energy once complete.

TeraWulf shares were up 7%, to $8, in premarket trading.

