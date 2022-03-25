Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  TeraWulf Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WULF   US88080T1043

TERAWULF INC.

(WULF)
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeraWulf : Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf's Stock Can Rally Almost 160%, Says Analyst

03/25/2022 | 11:07am EDT
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by astrict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary ofDigital Currency Group, which invests incryptocurrencies and blockchainstartups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form ofstock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Disclaimer

Terawulf Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 15:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TERAWULF INC.
11:07aTERAWULF : Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf's Stock Can Rally Almost 160%, Says Analyst
PU
09:37aB. Riley Initiates TeraWulf at Buy with $24 Price Target, Notes 'Impressive' Growth Pro..
MT
03/24TERAWULF : 7 Wild Bitcoin Mining Rigs
PU
03/24TERAWULF : Why Clean Energy is Key to Crypto Miners' Success
PU
03/22TERAWULF : Bitcoin Miners Want to Recast Themselves as Eco-Friendly
PU
03/18TERAWULF : Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf Sets 2022 Hashrate Guidance
PU
03/18TeraWulf Unveils Hashrate Guidance for 2022, 2023
MT
03/17TERAWULF : Announces Significant Progress Building Out Mining Operations and Establishing ..
PU
03/17TERAWULF INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17TeraWulf Announces Significant Progress Building Out Mining Operations and Establishing..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERAWULF INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15,8 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 932 M 932 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 59,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul B. Prager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Deane Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Nazar M. Khan Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & CTO
Walter Carter Independent Director
Catherine J. Motz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERAWULF INC.-38.34%932
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-24.64%41 743
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.70%3 126
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-3.54%2 526
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-17.82%889
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC-26.38%444