Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TeraWulf Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WULF   US88080T1043

TERAWULF INC.

(WULF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.6075 USD   +12.38%
03/17Terawulf : Facility Progress March 2023
PU
03/17Terawulf Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14TeraWulf Addresses U.S. Bank Closures
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TeraWulf : Facility Progress March 2023

03/17/2023 | 11:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TERAWULF IS LEADING THE WAY TO A SUSTAINABLE BITCOIN MINING FUTURE

Vertical integration strategy positions TeraWulf for zero-carbon mining at attractive power costs

TeraWulf's Vertically Integrated & Environmentally Clean Bitcoin Mining Facilities

Lake Mariner

100% owned by TeraWulf

HYDRO NUCLEAR

ONLINE

Began mining operations in March 2022 Utilizes 91%+ zero-carbon energy

Additional 80 MW of shovel-ready expansion capability

Target of 500 MW of future mining capacity

Q2 2023 TARGETS

Infrastructure Capacity (MW)*

110

Total Hash Rate Capacity (EH/s)

3.6

Total Miner Capacity

34,000

Nautilus Cryptomine

25% JV with Talen Energy

NUCLEAR

ONLINE

Began mining operations in February 2023 Utilizes 100% zero-carbon energy

50 MW of mining capacity attributable to TeraWulf plus 50 MW expansion option

Fixed cost of power of $0.002/kWh

Q2 2023 TARGETS

Infrastructure Capacity (MW)*

50

Total Hash Rate Capacity (EH/s)

1.9

Total Miner Capacity

16,000

Combined Targets

Q2 2023

Infrastructure Capacity (MW)

160

Self-Mining Hash Rate (EH/s)

5.0

Host/Host-to-Own Hash Rate (EH/s)

0.5

Total Hash Rate Capacity (EH/s)

5.5

TeraWulf is Committed to Achieving…

$0.035/kW

target cost of power 30% less than industry average1

100% zero-carbon energy

our core ESG focus is critical to generating environmentally sustainable bitcoin at industrial scale

Efficient Capital to Execute on TeraWulf's Long-Term Strategy

$420M

aggregate capital raised

$161M

in debt

$259M

in equity

1 Source: Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index(CBEI) (ccaf.io).

**Excludes up to 150 MW of expansion capacity available at neighboring site.

For additional information, please visit www.TeraWulf.comor follow @TeraWulfInc on Twitteror @terawulf on Instagram.

March 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "goal," "target," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf's management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward- looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability

of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of data mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf's operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining;

  1. the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (8) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (9) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (10) litigation relating to TeraWulf, IKONICS and/or the business combination; (11) the ability to recognize the anticipated objectives and benefits of the business combination; and (12) and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
    ("SEC"). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Terawulf Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 03:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TERAWULF INC.
03/17Terawulf : Facility Progress March 2023
PU
03/17Terawulf Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Stan..
AQ
03/14TeraWulf Addresses U.S. Bank Closures
BU
03/13TeraWulf Files Registration Statement on Behalf of Selling Stockholders
MT
03/10TeraWulf Inc. Enters into the Fifth Amendment to Its Loan, Guaranty and Security Agreem..
CI
03/10Terawulf Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08TeraWulf Reports Decline in Bitcoins Mined in February
MT
03/08Terawulf Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/08TeraWulf Announces February 2023 Production and Operations Updates
BU
03/08Terawulf Inc. Reports Unaudited Production Results for the Month of February 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERAWULF INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart TERAWULF INC.
Duration : Period :
TeraWulf Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TERAWULF INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 229%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul B. Prager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul B. Prager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Fleury Chief Financial Officer
Nazar M. Khan Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & CTO
Walter E. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERAWULF INC.-8.73%101
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.107.96%1 177
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.123.10%892
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.103.08%241
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION8.15%187
CLEANSPARK, INC.12.75%179