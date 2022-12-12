Advanced search
    WULF   US88080T1043

TERAWULF INC.

(WULF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:21 2022-12-12 am EST
0.8810 USD   -27.19%
10:52aTeraWulf Shares Drop 31% After New Purchase Agreement With Bitmain
DJ
09:14aTerawulf : Bitmain Purchase Agreement Meaningfully Increases Self-Mining Capabilities by 8,200 miners (+23%) to 44,450 Owned Miners with an Expected Hash Rate Capacity of 5.0 EH/s Fully Utilizes Expected 160 MW of Mining Infrastructure Capacity Available in Q1 2023 with Approximately 34,000 Miners at L..
PU
08:47aTerawulf Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
TeraWulf Shares Drop 31% After New Purchase Agreement With Bitmain

12/12/2022 | 10:52am EST
By Chris Wack


TeraWulf Inc. shares were down 31% to 83 cents after the company said it has successfully restructured its previously announced purchase agreement with Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

The stock hit its 52-week low of 65 cents earlier in the session, and closed Friday up 17%.

The company said the deal allows it to significantly expand its self-mining capacity and fully utilize 160 megawatts of its available mining capacity expected in the first quarter of 2023.

TeraWulf and Bitmain have agreed to cancel TeraWulf's December batch of 3,000 S19 XP Pro bitcoin mining machines and, together with the application of remaining unused deposits with Bitmain, replace that batch with 14,000 S19j Pro miners for delivery in the first quarter of 2023 at no additional cost to TeraWulf.

With the incremental delivery of 8,200 miners, TeraWulf is increasing its estimated first-quarter self-mining target to 44,450 owned miners deployed from its prior estimate of 36,250 owned miners.

TeraWulf also said it has raised new capital to repay the convertible promissory note with YA II PN Ltd.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1051ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.04% 16247.3 End-of-day quote.-61.35%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.20% 17094.8 End-of-day quote.-64.19%
TERAWULF INC. -26.73% 0.880158 Delayed Quote.-91.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 44,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -43,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart TERAWULF INC.
TeraWulf Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul B. Prager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Fleury Chief Financial Officer
Nazar M. Khan Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & CTO
Walter E. Carter Independent Director
Catherine J. Motz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TERAWULF INC.-91.96%155
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-81.24%701
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-84.78%584
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-84.17%160
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-93.68%148
CLEANSPARK, INC.-77.63%138