By David Sachs

Amadeus IT said it would buy biometrics company Vision-Box as it aims to augment the company's border-control technology business.

The Spanish travel tech firm said Wednesday that it will buy Lisbon-based Vision-Box for an undisclosed sum and absorb its approximately 470 employees.

"Biometrics is a strategic and fast-growing industry, and Vision-Box's capabilities will allow us to accelerate our growth in this area," Amadeus said.

Vision-Box, which is partially owned by Keensight Capital, is expected to post 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of around 20 million euros ($21.7 million), Amadeus said.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 0925ET