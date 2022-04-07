Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEX   US8807791038

TEREX CORPORATION

(TEX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
33.44 USD   -0.09%
05:08pTEREX : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pTEREX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pTerex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Terex : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call - Form 8-K

04/07/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Terex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

NORWALK, CT, April 7, 2022 - Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The Company's financial results will be issued and available at https://investors.terex.com after the market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The webcast will be available for replay at https://investors.terex.com.

About Terex:
Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their environmental impact including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Contact Information:
Terex Corporation
Randy Wilson
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasury
(203) 221-5415
randy.wilson@terex.com

Source: Terex Corporation

Disclaimer

Terex Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:06:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEREX CORPORATION
05:08pTEREX : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
04:58pTEREX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:12pTerex Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
PR
03/28JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Terex to $57 From $61, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
03/14Terex to Present at J.P. Morgan's 2022 Industrials Conference
PR
03/11Terex Shares Rise After Wells Fargo Begins Coverage
MT
03/11Wells Fargo Starts Terex at Overweight With $64 Price Target
MT
03/08TEREX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28Terex to Present at the Evercore ISI 14th Annual Industrial Conference
AQ
02/25Terex to Present at the Evercore ISI 14th Annual Industrial Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TEREX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 278 M - -
Net income 2022 275 M - -
Net Debt 2022 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,66x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 2 342 M 2 342 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TEREX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Terex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEREX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,47 $
Average target price 55,03 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Garrison Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julie A. Beck Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Campbell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stacey B. Babson-Smith Head-Human Resources Compliance & Counsel
David A. Sachs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEREX CORPORATION-23.85%2 342
PACCAR, INC.-5.42%29 024
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.21%23 639
KOMATSU LTD.6.11%21 827
KUBOTA CORPORATION-12.00%21 783
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-14.09%19 744