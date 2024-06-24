Terex Corporation Conflict Minerals Report For Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2023 Section 1: Introduction and Company Overview This report of Terex Corporation ("Terex," "Company," or "we") for the year ended December 31, 2023, is presented to comply with Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Rule"). The Rule was adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to implement reporting and disclosure requirements related to conflict minerals as directed by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 ("Dodd-Frank Act"). Conflict minerals are defined by the SEC as columbite-tantalite (coltan), cassiterite, gold, wolframite, or their derivatives, which are limited to tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold ("3TG") for the purposes of this assessment. These requirements apply to registrants whatever the geographic origin of the conflict minerals and whether or not they fund armed conflict. We are a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. Certain Company products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support. We have determined that certain of our products are likely to contain 3TG. Section 2: Design of Due Diligence Framework We designed our due diligence measures to be in conformity, in all material respects, with the five-step framework contained in the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, Second Edition, and the supplements on 3TG. Section 3: Due Diligence Measures Performed Our conflict minerals due diligence process included: the development of a conflict minerals policy, establishment of governance structures with cross functional team members and senior executives, communication to, and engagement of, suppliers and supply chain surveying. 1. Establish Strong Management Systems We have in place a management system for complying with the applicable rules. Our management system includes a Conflict Minerals Steering Committee led by our Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, and a team of subject matter experts from relevant functions such as supply chain and legal. The team of subject matter experts is responsible for implementing our conflict minerals compliance strategy. Senior management has been briefed about the results of our compliance efforts on a periodic basis. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors is also supportive of our due diligence process undertaken to satisfy our compliance obligations.

Conflict Minerals Policy The Company developed and published the following Conflict Minerals Policy on its website at www.terex.com under "Company" - "Sustainability" - "Social": Background In 2010, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank) requiring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to issue rules specifically relating to the use of "Conflict Minerals" within manufactured products. Conflict Minerals are defined by the U.S. State Department as tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (also known as the 3TGs) and related derivatives originating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries (collectively, DRC Region). The SEC rules require all SEC registrants whose commercial products contain any 3TGs to determine whether the minerals originated from the DRC Region, and, if so, are they conflict free. By enacting this provision, Congress intends to further the humanitarian goal of ending the extremely violent conflict in the DRC Region, which has been partially financed by the exploitation and trade of Conflict Minerals originating in the DRC Region. Commitment Terex is committed to ethical practices and compliance with applicable laws and regulations wherever it does business. Terex is guided by its core beliefs and values as stated in Terex's Code of Ethics and Conduct. Terex believes that its commitment to integrity and citizenship extends to its worldwide supply base. As a result, Terex has designed its conflict minerals reporting efforts to align and comply with Dodd-Frank's conflict minerals reporting rules. Expectations of Suppliers Terex expects its suppliers to partner with it to comply with Dodd-Frank's conflict minerals reporting rules. Terex expects its suppliers to: Complete Terex's Conflict Minerals survey, identifying 3TG product they sell to Terex and the smelter that provided the original 3TG material (Terex's direct suppliers may have to require successive upstream suppliers to complete Terex's Conflict Minerals survey until the smelter is identified); agree to cooperate with Terex in connection with any due diligence that Terex chooses to perform with respect to its country of origin inquiries; and when Terex deems it necessary, provide reasonable proof of the due diligence performed by the supplier to support the country of origin certification provided by the supplier to Terex. Grievance Procedure We have longstanding grievance mechanisms whereby team members, suppliers, shareholders and others can report violations of the Company's policies through the Terex Helpline. Since 2013, we have had conflict minerals explicitly listed as a submission topic in the Terex Helpline. 2

2. Identify and Assess Risk in the Supply Chain We previously determined that certain of our products are likely to contain 3TG. We completed an analysis of our global supply base, including an initial filter based on probability of having 3TG content and a segmentation based on expenditure. We are part of a complex supply chain, with several layers of companies between the Company and the smelters and refiners that may process 3TG that may ultimately be used in our products. We do not have a direct business relationship with any smelters or refiners that process 3TG. As a result, we must rely on our direct suppliers to provide information on the origin of any 3TG contained in components and materials supplied to us - including sources of 3TG that are supplied to them from lower tier suppliers. Due to the depth of the supply chain, the Company is far removed from the sources of ore from which these minerals are produced and the smelters/refiners that process those ores. The efforts undertaken to identify the countries of origin of those ores reflect our circumstances and position in the supply chain. The amount of information available globally on the traceability and sourcing of these ores is limited at this time. We do not believe this situation is unique to the Company. We incorporated conflict mineral questions into all supplier evaluations conducted during our most recent strategic sourcing initiative. Additionally, any new potential suppliers that are considered for future sourcing are evaluated for their conflict minerals usage and policy. We have a Terex Corporation Supplier Code of Conduct ("Supplier Code of Conduct") which includes a section on conflict minerals and our expectations from suppliers in this area. Agreements with our suppliers are frequently in force for multiple years and we cannot unilaterally impose new contract terms. However, as we enter into new agreements, we are incorporating the terms of our Supplier Code of Conduct into our new agreements. To aid in our due diligence efforts in 2023, we once again engaged a third-party subject matter expert (the "SME") to assist with surveying our supply base. In conjunction with the SME, video conference trainings were conducted and written supplier training materials (in multiple languages) were provided to our in-scope suppliers. 3. Design and Implement a Strategy to Respond to Identified Risks We stated previously that we believed it was not practicable for us to conduct a survey of all our suppliers and we thought a reasonable approach was to conduct a survey of the suppliers who represented approximately 50% of our direct material expenditures in 2013, with plans in place to increase the survey field over time. We surveyed companies' approaches in our industry as well as others and concluded that this risk and expenditure-based approach was consistent with how many peer companies were approaching the conflict minerals due diligence process. We increased our survey to cover approximately 80% of our direct material expenditures in 2014, approximately 87% in 2015, and have continued to survey above 90% since 2016. More specifically, we surveyed approximately 95% of our total direct material expenditures in 2023. We conducted a survey of those suppliers described above using the template developed by the Responsible Minerals Initiative, formerly known as Conflict Free Sourcing Initiative ("RMI"), which template is known as the Conflict Minerals Reporting Template (the "CMRT"). The CMRT was developed to facilitate disclosure and communication of information regarding smelters that provide material to a company's supply chain. It includes questions regarding a company's conflict-free policy, engagement with its direct suppliers, and a listing of the smelters the company and its suppliers use. In addition, the CMRT contains questions about the origin of conflict minerals included in their products, as well as supplier due diligence. Written instructions and recorded training illustrating the use of the tool is available on RMI's website. The CMRT is being used by many companies in their due diligence processes related to conflict minerals and we require our suppliers to use the CMRT. 3

As stated above, our survey field covered approximately 95% of our direct material expenditures. In addition to going deeper into our supply chain over the years, our response rate has also increased from 30% in 2014 to 79% in 2022, and now 80% in 2023. Over the years, we have added an escalation process between the SME and us that we believe improved the response rate from otherwise non-responsive suppliers. For those suppliers that did not respond, we made multiple follow-up inquiries to each supplier surveyed. We reviewed the responses against criteria developed to grade supplier responses and determine which suppliers required a follow-up inquiry. These criteria included untimely or incomplete responses as well as inconsistencies within the data reported. The past year we continued to work on improving the criteria surrounding what suppliers are surveyed, working to ensure each supplier's contact details are current and increasing supplier interaction in an effort to ensure responsiveness. As many suppliers continue to face limitations and constraints, and the breadth of disclosure requirements continue to increase, we were very pleased to achieve our highest response rate to-date. 4. Carry Out Independent Third-PartyAudit of Supply Chain Due Diligence As a downstream supplier, Terex does not have a direct relationship with 3TG smelters and refiners and does not perform or direct audits of these entities within our supply chain. The large majority of the responses received provided data at the supplier company level or a division/segment level relative to the supplier, rather than at a level directly relating to a part number that the supplier supplies to us or were otherwise unable to specify the smelters or refiners used for components supplied to us. We were therefore unable to determine whether any of the 3TG that these suppliers reported was contained in components supplied to us or to validate that any of these smelters or refiners are actually in our supply chain. However, based on the information we obtained from our suppliers, we believe that, to the best of our knowledge, the facilities that may have been used to process the 3TG contained in the products we manufactured include the conformant smelters and refiners listed in Annex 1. We did use the public information from the Responsible Minerals Assurance Program to evaluate known smelters. 5. Report Annually on Supply Chain Due Diligence We report annually on our supply chain due diligence efforts by filing this Conflict Minerals Report with the SEC, which is also publicly available on our website at www.terex.com under "Investors" - "Governance" - "Corporate Governance Documents". Section 4: Due Diligence Results The Company has conducted a good faith reasonable country of origin inquiry and, although the Company has no reason to believe any of its suppliers have provided materials that contained 3TG from sources that may support conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo or any adjoining country, at this time the Company is unable to determine the origin of all of the 3TG used in its products. Section 5: Continuous Improvement Efforts to Mitigate Risk During the next compliance period, we will maintain ongoing engagement efforts with our supply chain and improve our communication approach to further increase our overall supplier response rate. The Company will continue to use the information we have collected year-over-year to review and modify the suppliers we designate as in-scope in an effort to better focus on particular commodities and suppliers that are more likely to contain 3TG. The Company will continue to screen new suppliers and encourage new and existing suppliers to implement responsible sourcing in accordance with our Supplier Code of Conduct. The Company has made statements in this Conflict Minerals Report that may constitute forward-looking statements about its plans to take additional actions or to implement additional policies or procedures with respect to its "reasonable country of origin inquiry" and due diligence to determine the origin of Conflict Minerals included in Company products. The Company undertakes 4

no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company's reporting obligations under the Dodd-Frank Act may change in the future, and its ability to implement certain processes may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in this report. Additionally, the Company relies on its direct material suppliers, which may be many steps removed from smelters or refiners of Conflict Minerals in supply chains, for information required to meet its reporting obligations. There can be no assurance that the information received from its direct suppliers will be complete and accurate or that when the Company receives such information, it will be able to make a determination as to whether the products manufactured contain Conflict Minerals originating in certain countries in support of armed groups operating in those countries. 5

Annex I The information in the table below has been gathered and transmitted through multiple levels of our supply chain, and there is a risk that it is not accurate or current. In most cases, direct suppliers provided smelter and/or refiner information and therefore any country-of-origin data related to such smelter and/or refiner for their entire supply chain without identifying which smelters and/or refiners may have contributed conflict minerals to components and materials actually supplied to us. Accordingly, we cannot verify that any of the smelters and/or refiners or country of origin data shown in this table actually was part of our supply chain. The presence of a smelter or refiner in this table does not necessarily mean that conflict minerals processed at that smelter or refiner were used in any components and materials supplied to us or in any Company products. Mineral Smelter Name Smelter Country Gold Abington Reldan Metals, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Advanced Chemical Company UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Agosi AG GERMANY Gold Aida Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex UZBEKISTAN (AMMC) Gold AngloGold Ashanti Corrego do Sitio BRAZIL Mineracao Gold Argor-Heraeus S.A. SWITZERLAND Gold Asahi Pretec Corp. JAPAN Gold Asahi Refining Canada Ltd. CANADA Gold Asahi Refining USA Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Asaka Riken Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Aurubis AG GERMANY Gold Bangalore Refinery INDIA Gold Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of PHILIPPINES the Philippines) Gold Boliden Ronnskar SWEDEN Gold C. Hafner GmbH + Co. KG GERMANY Gold CCR Refinery - Glencore Canada Corporation CANADA Gold Chimet S.p.A. ITALY Gold Chugai Mining JAPAN Gold Coimpa Industrial LTDA BRAZIL Gold Dowa JAPAN Gold DSC (Do Sung Corporation) KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. East Plant JAPAN Gold Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. North Plant JAPAN Gold Eco-System Recycling Co., Ltd. West Plant JAPAN Gold Elite Industech Co., Ltd. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA Gold GG Refinery Ltd. TANZANIA Gold Gold by Gold Colombia COLOMBIA Gold Gold Refinery of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. CHINA Gold Heimerle + Meule GmbH GERMANY 6

Gold Heraeus Germany GmbH Co. KG GERMANY Gold Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd. CHINA Gold Impala Refineries - Base Metals Refinery SOUTH AFRICA (BMR) Gold Impala Refineries - Platinum Metals Refinery SOUTH AFRICA (PMR) Gold Impala Rustenburg SOUTH AFRICA Gold Inca One (Chala One Plant) PERU Gold Inca One (Koricancha Plant) PERU Gold Inner Mongolia Qiankun Gold and Silver CHINA Refinery Share Co., Ltd. Gold Ishifuku Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Istanbul Gold Refinery TURKEY Gold Italpreziosi ITALY Gold Japan Mint JAPAN Gold Jiangxi Copper Co., Ltd. CHINA Gold JX Nippon Mining & Metals Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Kazzinc KAZAKHSTAN Gold Kennecott Utah Copper LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold KGHM Polska Miedz Spolka Akcyjna POLAND Gold Kojima Chemicals Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold KP Sanghvi International Pvt Ltd INDIA Gold L'Orfebre S.A. ANDORRA Gold LS MnM Inc. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold LT Metal Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold Materion UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Metal Concentrators SA (Pty) Ltd. SOUTH AFRICA Gold Metalor Technologies (Hong Kong) Ltd. CHINA Gold Metalor Technologies (Singapore) Pte., Ltd. SINGAPORE Gold Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Ltd. CHINA Gold Metalor Technologies S.A. SWITZERLAND Gold Metalor USA Refining Corporation UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Metalurgica Met-Mex Penoles S.A. De C.V. MEXICO Gold Mitsubishi Materials Corporation JAPAN Gold Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold MKS PAMP SA SWITZERLAND Gold MMTC-PAMP India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA Gold Nadir Metal Rafineri San. Ve Tic. A.S. TURKEY Gold Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat UZBEKISTAN Gold NH Recytech Company KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold Nihon Material Co., Ltd. JAPAN 7

Gold Ogussa Osterreichische Gold- und Silber- AUSTRIA Scheideanstalt GmbH Gold Ohura Precious Metal Industry Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Planta Recuperadora de Metales SpA CHILE Gold PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk INDONESIA Gold PX Precinox S.A. SWITZERLAND Gold Rand Refinery (Pty) Ltd. SOUTH AFRICA Gold REMONDIS PMR B.V. NETHERLANDS Gold Royal Canadian Mint CANADA Gold SAFINA A.S. CZECHIA Gold SEMPSA Joyeria Plateria S.A. SPAIN Gold Shandong Gold Smelting Co., Ltd. CHINA Gold Shandong Zhaojin Gold & Silver Refinery Co., CHINA Ltd. Gold Sichuan Tianze Precious Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA Gold Solar Applied Materials Technology Corp. TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA Gold Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold SungEel HiMetal Co., Ltd. KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold T.C.A S.p.A ITALY Gold Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. JAPAN Gold Tokuriki Honten Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold TOO Tau-Ken-Altyn KAZAKHSTAN Gold Torecom KOREA, REPUBLIC OF Gold Umicore S.A. Business Unit Precious Metals BELGIUM Refining Gold United Precious Metal Refining, Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Gold Valcambi S.A. SWITZERLAND Gold WEEEREFINING FRANCE Gold Western Australian Mint (T/a The Perth AUSTRALIA Mint) Gold WIELAND Edelmetalle GmbH GERMANY Gold Yamakin Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Yokohama Metal Co., Ltd. JAPAN Gold Zhongyuan Gold Smelter of Zhongjin Gold CHINA Corporation Tantalum AMG Brasil BRAZIL Tantalum Avon Specialty Metals Ltd. UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND Tantalum Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum CMT Rare Metal Advanced Materials (Hunan) CHINA Co., Ltd. Tantalum D Block Metals, LLC UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Tantalum F&X Electro-Materials Ltd. CHINA Tantalum FIR Metals & Resource Ltd. CHINA 8

Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Aizu JAPAN Tantalum Global Advanced Metals Boyertown UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Tantalum Guangdong Rising Rare Metals-EO Materials CHINA Ltd. Tantalum Hengyang King Xing Lifeng New Materials CHINA Co., Ltd. Tantalum Jiangxi Dinghai Tantalum & Niobium Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum Jiangxi Sanshi Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd CHINA Tantalum Jiangxi Tuohong New Raw Material CHINA Tantalum Jiujiang Janny New Material Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum JiuJiang JinXin Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum Jiujiang Tanbre Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum Jiujiang Zhongao Tantalum & Niobium Co., CHINA Ltd. Tantalum KEMET de Mexico MEXICO Tantalum Materion Newton Inc. UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Tantalum Metallurgical Products India Pvt., Ltd. INDIA Tantalum Mineracao Taboca S.A. BRAZIL Tantalum Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd. JAPAN Tantalum Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum NPM Silmet AS ESTONIA Tantalum Plansee SE Reutte AUSTRIA Tantalum PowerX Ltd. RWANDA Tantalum QSIL Metals Hermsdorf GmbH GERMANY Tantalum QuantumClean UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Tantalum Resind Industria e Comercio Ltda. BRAZIL Tantalum RFH Recycling Metals Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum RFH Yancheng Jinye New Material CHINA Technology Co., Ltd. Tantalum Taki Chemical Co., Ltd. JAPAN Tantalum TANIOBIS Co., Ltd. THAILAND Tantalum TANIOBIS GmbH GERMANY Tantalum TANIOBIS Japan Co., Ltd. JAPAN Tantalum TANIOBIS Smelting GmbH & Co. KG GERMANY Tantalum Telex Metals UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Tantalum Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC KAZAKHSTAN Tantalum V&D New Materials (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum XIMEI RESOURCES (GUANGDONG) LIMITED CHINA Tantalum XIMEI RESOURCES(GUIZHOU) TECHNOLOGY CHINA CO., LTD. Tantalum XinXing HaoRong Electronic Material Co., Ltd. CHINA Tantalum Yanling Jincheng Tantalum & Niobium Co., CHINA Ltd. Tantalum Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group Co., Ltd. CHINA 9