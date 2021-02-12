Terex : Q4 2020 Terex Corporation Earnings Conference Call

Log in
Q4 2020 Conference Call

February 12, 2021

FOCEUXSEC• USTIEMP•LINFYNO•VEAXTEC•UTGERTOOWWIN

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this presentation includes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding future events or our future financial performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties, including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2020, in the sections entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Contingencies and Uncertainties." In addition, when included in this presentation or in documents incorporated herein by reference, the words "may," "expects," "should," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "will" and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, among others:

  • • our business has been, and could be further, adversely impacted by global health pandemics such as the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19");

  • • our business is highly competitive and is affected by our cost structure, pricing, product initiatives and other actions taken by competitors;

  • • we are dependent upon third-party suppliers, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price increases;

  • • our operations are subject to a number of potential risks that arise from operating a multinational business, including compliance with changing regulatory environments and political instability;

  • • a material disruption to one of our significant facilities;

  • • our business is sensitive to government spending;

  • • our business is affected by the cyclical nature of markets we serve;

  • • our financial results could be adversely impacted by the United Kingdom's ("U.K.") departure from the European Union ("E.U.");

  • • changes affecting the availability of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") may have consequences on us that cannot yet reasonably be predicted;

  • • our need to comply with restrictive covenants contained in our debt agreements;

  • • our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our debt obligations and operate our business;

  • • our ability to access the capital markets to raise funds and provide liquidity;

  • • the financial condition of suppliers and customers, and their continued access to capital;

  • • exposure from providing financing and credit support for some of our customers;

  • • we may experience losses in excess of recorded reserves;

  • • our business is global and subject to changes in exchange rates between currencies, commodity price changes, regional economic conditions and trade restrictions;

  • • our retention of key management personnel;

  • • possible work stoppages and other labor matters;

  • • changes in import/export regulatory regimes and the escalation of global trade conflicts could continue to negatively impact sales of our products and our financial results;

  • • compliance with changing laws and regulations, particularly environmental and tax laws and regulations;

  • • litigation, product liability claims and other liabilities;

  • • our compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-corruption laws;

  • • increased regulatory focus on privacy and data security issues and expanding laws;

  • • our ability to comply with an injunction and related obligations imposed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC");

  • • our ability to successfully implement our strategy:

  • • disruption or breach in our information technology systems and storage of sensitive data; and

  • • other factors.

Actual events or our actual future results may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties and material factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this presentation and the forward-looking statements contained in documents incorporated herein by reference speak only as of the date of the respective documents. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Zero Harm Culture & Terex Way Values

Safety is an absolute way of life whether you work for us, supply us, use our equipment, or receive our servicesGlobal team members are social distancing and following safety protocols to safely serve customers

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights

  • • Sales improved from Q3 to Q4 despite Q4 normally being the seasonally lowest quarter

    Operating margins year-over-year flat (1) despite sales down 11%

  • • Customer demand increased from Q3 to Q4

    ◦ Bookings up 18% year-over-year

    ◦ Backlog up 25% year-over-year

  • • Strong company incremental margins

    ◦ AWP decremental margins of 7%

    ◦ MP incremental margins of 82%

  • • EPS of $0.21

  • • Positive Free Cash Flow of ~$129 million

    ◦ $237 million or 28% reduction in inventory year-over-year

(1) Including ~$18MM of restructuring and severance charges

2020 Strategic Deployment Highlights

Reacted swiftly to pandemic with comprehensive health & safety actions

Implemented cost savings in excess of $100 million

Adjusted to COVID while positioning for market recovery and increasing global adoption

Reduced G&A to achieve 12.5% SG&A to Sales target

in 2021

Continued company-wide development of hybrid, electric, and plug-in electric offerings

Leveraged connected assets to create value enhancing parts, service, and dealer support offerings

Maintained progress towards digitally-enabled operations and channel management solutions

Reduced capital expenditures while continuing investments in critical opportunities for growth

New Genie® E-Drive Scissor

2021 Strategic Operational Priorities

Operational Excellence

Purposeful Innovation

  • • Continue strengthening company processes and execution discipline

  • • Actively manage SG&A expense base to achieve full-year SG&A percent to sales of ~12.5%

  • • Improve cost competitiveness while maintaining growth orientation

  • • Reliable products that are competitively priced and deliver high value to customers

  • • Customer-centric product and service deployment

  • • Robust service offerings that enable superior ownership experience

    Growth

  • • Strengthen market position with superior commercial execution

  • • Grow global adoption of working safely at height and mobile crushing & screening

  • • Position to benefit from anticipated replacement cycle tailwinds

EXECUTING AND INNOVATING TO ENABLE VALUE-ADDING GROWTH

Q4 2020 Operating Results

USD Millions, except Earnings per Share

Q4 2020 ReportedQ4 2019 ReportedQ4 2019 Adjusted

Net Sales

$

885.0 $ 885.0

% Change vs 2019 (11.1%)

Gross Profit 149.2

168.6 169.0

% of Sales 19.0%

19.1% 19.1%

SG&A

% of Sales

(14.9%)

(16.5%) (15.0%)

Income (loss) from Operations

22.9 36.3

Operating Margin

4.0%

2.6% 4.1%

Interest & Other Income (Expense)

(20.4) (19.4)

Effective Tax Rate

Earnings (loss) per Share

EBITDA

0.21 43.5

0.26 0.36

% Net Sales

Free Cash Flow

128.6

Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP; * Not a meaningful percentage

Q4 2020 Financial Call-Outs

Gross Profit

Includes $5 million of charges primarily comprised of restructuring

SG&A

Adversely impacted by $13 million due to restructuring and severance expenses

Other Income

Favorable impact of $4 million primarily due to repayment received from a 3rd party convertible note

OPERATING RESULTS DEMONSTRATE STRONG EXECUTION

Q4 2020 Segment Results

Aerial Work PlatformsResults

  • • Global sales of $412.3 million down (18%)

  • • Operating margin (0.5)% including restructuring charges of ~$11MM

  • • Decremental margin of 7.0%

    Materials Processing

    • • Global sales of $366.3 million down (3%)

    • • Operating margin 14.9%

    • • Incremental margin of 82.0%

      Drivers

  • • North American market customer demand improving into 2021

  • • Aerial Products cost structure reductions driving improvements in operating margin

  • • Strong decremental margins driven by improved operating performance

  • • End-markets broadly showing improvement

  • • Operating margin performance improved ~300bps year-over-year

  • • Business continues to drive strong incremental margins

GLOBAL END MARKETS CONTINUE TO RECOVER

ONGOING COST DISCIPLINE

FY 2020 Operating Results

Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP

FY 2020 Financial Highlights

Overall

Achieved positive operating results despite challenging end markets

Cost

Reduced SG&A by $82 million despite $24 million of restructuring and severance expenses

Margins ~21% decremental margin, including restructuring charges, exceeded target of 25%

Free Cash Flow 64% growth in free cash flow year-over-year (~$55 million)

Working Capital

Aggressively reduced net working capital and aligned production to demand

SG&A Cost Reduction Initiative

Category

Description

Actions

Consolidate and Resize

Reduced SG&A functions to reflect Terex's current size

Right-sized Finance, IT, HR, Legal teams to close gap with industry best practices

◦ Leveraged opportunities for Sales & Marketing, and

Engineering cost reductions

Restructure

Restructured Corporate HQ and share services

  • ◦ Reduced physical footprint of facilities

  • ◦ Consolidated shared services

  • ◦ Integrated Parts & Services into businesses

Transform

Created leaner, more effective and agile functions

  • ◦ Optimized IT spending

  • ◦ Reduced non-personnel spend

  • ◦ Automated and digitized processes

PERMANENT CHANGES TO OPTIMIZE OUR COMPANY STRUCTURE & TO ACHIEVE TARGETED OBJECTIVE OF SG&A PERCENT TO SALES ~12.5%

15.3% ~12.5% ~7%

2020 to 2021 Operating Margin Bridge

2.2%

1.0%

  • (1) Excludes the impact of future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other unusual items

  • (2) Based on average diluted share count of ~71 million

  • (3) Depreciation / Amortization excludes ~$5 million of bank fee amortization not included in income/(loss) from operations

2021 GUIDANCE REFLECTS IMPROVING END MARKETS

2021 Segment Outlook

AerialWorkPlatformsMaterialsProcessing

~

Net Sales

Operating Margin

~

~

~

STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN AWP MARGINS; MP CONTINUED STRENGTH

Corporate & Other Net Sales: 2020 Actual $37 million; 2021 Guidance ~$30 million. Corporate & Other OP: 2020 Actual ($76) million; 2021 Guidance ~($60) million

2021 Disciplined Capital Allocation

Capital Structure: Ample liquidity of greater than $1 billion at beginning of the year. In Q1 2021, sold TFS On-Book Portfolio for proceeds of $100 million and initiated repayment of ~$200 million of Term Loans

Restructuring Investments: Maintain right-sized cost structure while continuing to align production with market environment

Growth: Investing for growth opportunities whether organic or potentially inorganic

Efficient Return of Capital to Shareholders: Reinstated dividend to provide yield to investors

STRONG LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Strategic Highlights

Aerial Work Platforms

New Genie® E-Drive Scissor

  • • Commercial and Service teams staying close to customers

  • • Positioning for growth by launching innovative products

  • • Positioning Utilities for growth with completion of new facility

Operational Highlights

  • • Team operating safely by following COVID-19 safety protocols

  • • Cost reduction actions implemented enabling improved margins

  • • Backlog up 10% and customer quoting activity strengthening

First Utilities Unit Off the Line in ChinaCustomer Delivery of New Utilities Truck at Watertown Facility

Strategic Highlights

Materials Processing

New Ecotec Machine

  • • Operational performance demonstrates benefits of diversified businesses, markets and geographies

  • • Investment in our Campsie, Northern Ireland facility will support our growth in waste recycling

  • • Committed to delivering innovative, high quality products and services supporting growth

Operational Highlights

  • Team proactively managing the impacts related to COVID-19

  • • Strong operating performance

  • • Customer backlog increased 59% and bookings increased 53% YoY

Powerscreen at BAUMA China

Summary

  • • Improving commercial demand environment

  • • Efficiently managing production while safely meeting customer demand

  • • Improved cost structure to enable achievement of targeted incremental margins and absolute margins

  • • Continue to aggressively manage working capital to achieve strong free cash flow and liquidity

  • • Business portfolio is well-positioned for growth

Questions?

1,661

1,651

1,612

Dec-17

Sequential

$

%

  • AWP 348 73%

  • MP 234 81%

  • Total 582 76%

Year on Year

$

%

  • 73 10%

  • 195 59%

  • 268 25%

Mar-18

Jun-18

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

AWP

MP

Backlog shown is deliverable in less than 12 months which reflects continuing operations. Total amounts may not add due to rounding.

Q4 2020 Global Sales

Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019

FY 2020 Global Sales

Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019

Aerial Work Platforms

$1,000

Q4 '20

Q4 '19

FY'20

FY'19

Net Sales

$412.3 $500.1

% Change vs. '19 (17.6%)

Operating Profit (Loss), as reported ($1.9) $4.4

Operating Margin % (0.5%) 0.9%

Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted ($1.9) $6.2

Operating Margin % (0.5%) 1.2%

-% 7.5%

Backlog $826 $753 % Change vs. '19 10%

$1,782.9 $2,726.6

$0.5 $196.2

-% 7.2%

$0.5 $205.1

Net Bookings

Book-to-Bill Ratio

Q4'19

185%200%

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

175% 150% 125% 100% 75% 50% 25%

0%

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Materials Processing

Q4 '20

Q4 '19

FY'20

FY'19

Net Sales $366.3 $378.5

$1,256.8 $1,602.6

% Change vs. '19 (3.2%) (21.6%)

Operating Profit (Loss), as reported $54.7 $44.7 $143.4 $227.9

Operating Margin % 14.9% 11.8% 11.4% 14.2%

Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted $54.7 $44.7 $143.4 $228.3

Operating Margin % 14.9% 11.8% 11.4% 14.2%

Backlog $523 $328 % Change vs. '19 59%

Net Bookings

Book-to-Bill Ratio

$700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100

Q4'18

200% 164%175%

$0

150% 125% 100% 75% 50% 25%

0%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

USD Millions, except Earnings per Share

Q4 2019 Adjustments

Q4 2019 As Reported

Restructuring &

RelatedTransformationOtherTax & Interim

PeriodQ4 2019 As Adjusted

Net Sales

$885.0

-

-

-

-

$885.0

Gross Profit

168.6

0.4

- 3.4

-

-

169.0

SG&A

(145.7)

9.4

0.2 - (132.7)

Income (loss) from Operations

22.9

9.8

3.4

0.2 - 36.3

Net Interest (Expense)

Other (Expense)

Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

(17.2)

- - 9.8

- - 3.4

- - (17.2)

(3.2)

1.0 - (2.2)

2.5

1.2 - 16.9

Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

16.0

(1.9)

(0.9)

(0.1)

(4.3) 8.8

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$18.5

7.9

2.5

1.1

(4.3) $25.7

Earnings (loss) per Share

$0.26

$0.11

$0.03

$0.02

$(0.06) $0.36

USD Millions, except Earnings per Share

FY 2019 Adjustments

YTD 2019 As Reported

Restructuring &

RelatedTransformationDeal RelatedOtherTax & Interim

PeriodYTD 2019 As Adjusted

Net Sales

$4,353.1

-

-

-

-

-

$4,353.1

Gross Profit

887.8

4.4

- 13.7

-

-

-

892.2

SG&A

(552.8)

18.0

(7.7)

0.2 - (528.6)

Income (loss) from Operations

335.0

22.4

13.7

(7.7)

0.2 - 363.6

Net Interest (Expense)

Other (Expense)

Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes

(81.4)

- - 22.4

- - 13.7

- 0.2

- - (81.4)

(6.1)

0.4 - (5.5)

247.5

(7.5)

0.6 - 276.7

Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes

(37.8)

(4.7)

(2.8)

0.2

(0.1)

2.0 (43.2)

Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

$209.7

$17.7

$10.9

($7.3)

$0.5

$2.0 $233.5

Earnings (loss) per Share

$2.92

$0.24

$0.15

$(0.10)

$0.01

$0.03 $3.25

Glossary

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets.

The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except per share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

As changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on our financial results, we believe excluding effects of these changes assists in assessment of our business results between periods. We calculate the translation effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes by translating current period results using rates that the comparable prior periods were translated at to isolate the foreign exchange component of the fluctuation from the operational component. Similarly, the impact of changes in our results from acquisitions and divestitures that were not included in comparable prior periods may be subtracted from the absolute change in results to allow for better comparability of results between periods.

Glossary: Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow - We calculate a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. We define free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus (minus) increases (decreases) in Terex Financial Services finance receivables consisting of sales-type leases and commercial loans ("TFS Assets"), less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets, plus the estimated level of net working capital in divested businesses at the closing date. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations.

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Increase (decrease) in TFS Assets

$

225.4 (40.1)

$

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets Deal related net working capital adjustment

(1)

(44.0)

173.4 (31.1) (94.4) (2)

Free cash flow

$ $

- $ 38.5

141.3 $ 86.4

(1) Includes $17.8 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(2) Includes $10.2 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Glossary: Debt & Net Debt

Debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale.

Net Debt is calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale. These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition.

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Long-term debt, less current portion

$

1,166.2

$

1,168.8

Current portion of long-term debt

7.6

6.9

Debt

1,173.8

1,175.7

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(665.0)

(535.1)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale

(5.1)

(5.0)

Net Debt

$

503.7

$

635.6

Glossary: EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense.

Terex believes that disclosure of EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on Terex's ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss)

$17.7

$24.5

($10.6) $54.4

(Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax

(0.9)

3.6

0.4 155.4

(Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax Income (loss) from continuing operations

(1.9)

(9.6)

19.2 (0.1)

14.9

18.5

9.0 209.7

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

6.9

(16.0)

2.0 37.8

Interest & Other (Income) Expense Income (loss) from operations

9.8

20.4

57.4 87.5

31.6

22.9

68.4 335.0

Depreciation

11.4

9.4

42.3 39.6

Amortization

1.8

1.6

6.9 6.3

Non-Cash Interest Costs EBITDA

(1.3)

(1.2)

(5.1) (4.5)

43.5

32.7

112.5 376.4

Operating profit adjustments

-

13.4

- 28.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$43.5

$46.1

$112.5 $405.0

Glossary: ROIC

ROIC and other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations by one minus the effective tax rate.

In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust Income (loss) from operations and Stockholders' equity to remove the effects of the impact of certain transactions in order to create a measure that is useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business without the impact of unusual items as shown in the tables below. Cash and cash equivalents is adjusted to include amounts recorded as held for sale.

Furthermore, we believe returns on capital deployed in TFS do not represent our primary operations and, therefore, TFS Assets and results from operations have been excluded from the Non-GAAP Measures. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' adjusted NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital.

Amounts described below are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except for the effective tax rate. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the periods referenced in the tables below.

Effective tax rate

Income (loss) from operations as adjusted Multiplied by: 1 minus effective tax rate Adjusted net operating income (loss) after tax Debt

Less: Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted Debt less Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted Stockholders' equity as adjusted

Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Total Terex Corporation stockholders' equity as adjusted

Dec '20

Sep '20

Jun '20

Mar '20

Dec '19

$

18.2 % 30.6 81.8 %

$

18.2 % 34.7 81.8 %

$

18.2 % 4.0 81.8 %

$

18.2 %(4.5)

81.8 %

$ $

25.0

$ $

28.4

1,173.8

1,174.5

(670.1)

(512.6)

$ $

3.3

1,174.5

(429.9)

$ $

(3.7) 1,345.1

$

1,175.7

(515.0) (540.1)

503.7

661.9

744.6

830.1 635.6

816.0

746.1

679.2

649.7 789.7

$

1,319.7

$

1,408.0

$

1,423.8

$

1,479.8

$

1,425.3

December 31, 2020 ROIC

3.8 %

NOPAT as adjusted (last 4 quarters)

$

53.0

Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity, as adjusted (5 quarters)

$

1,411.3

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: Income (loss) from operations as reported Adjustments:

(Income) loss from TFS

Income (loss) from operations as adjusted

$

$

Three months

Three months

Three months

Three months

ended 12/31/20

ended 9/30/20

ended 6/30/20

ended 3/31/20

31.6 $

36.5

7.4

(7.1)

(1.0)

(1.8)

(3.4)

2.6

30.6 $

34.7 $

4.0 $

(4.5)

As of 12/31/20

As of 9/30/20

As of 6/30/20

As of 3/31/20

As of 12/31/19

Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations Cash and cash equivalents - assets held for sale

Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted

$

665.0 $ 5.1

508.3 $ 4.3

426.0 $ 3.9

511.3 $ 535.1

3.7 5.0

$

670.1 $

512.6 $

429.9 $

515.0 $ 540.1

Reconciliation of Stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity as reported

TFS Assets

Effects of adjustments, net of tax:

Restructuring & related

$

921.5 $ (113.9)

852.7 $ (115.8)

800.4 $ (131.9)

786.2 $ 932.3

(150.0)

(154.0)

8.3 2.9

8.3 2.9

8.3 2.9

8.3 8.3

Transformation

2.9 2.9

Other

1.0 (3.8)

1.0 (3.0)

1.0 (1.5)

1.0 1.0

(Income) loss from TFS

1.3 (0.8)

Stockholders' equity as adjusted

$

816.0 $

746.1 $

679.2 $

649.7 $ 789.7

Glossary: Working Capital

Working Capital is calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Trade receivables (net of allowance) plus Inventories less Trade accounts payable and Customer advances. The Company views excessive working capital as an inefficient use of resources, and seeks to minimize the level of investment without adversely impacting the ongoing operations of the business. For the periods below, working capital was:

December 31,

2020

Inventories

$610.4

Trade Receivables

381.2

Less: Trade Accounts Payables

(369.9)

Less: Customer Advances

(17.8)

Total Working Capital

$603.9

Trailing Three Months Annualized Net Sales is calculated using the net sales for the quarter multiplied by four.

3 months Sales

$786.7

Number of quarters

x

4.0

Annualized Quarterly Sales

$3,146.8

WC % of Annualized Quarterly Sales

19.2 %

The ratio is calculated by dividing working capital by trailing three months annualized net sales. The Company believes this measures its resource use efficiency.

Disclaimer

Terex Corporation published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
