Terex : Q4 2020 Terex Corporation Earnings Conference Call

Zero Harm Culture & Terex Way Values Safety is an absolute way of life whether you work for us, supply us, use our equipment, or receive our servicesGlobal team members are social distancing and following safety protocols to safely serve customers Q4 2020 Financial Highlights • Sales improved from Q3 to Q4 despite Q4 normally being the seasonally lowest quarter ◦ Operating margins year-over-year flat (1) despite sales down 11%

• Customer demand increased from Q3 to Q4 ◦ Bookings up 18% year-over-year ◦ Backlog up 25% year-over-year

• Strong company incremental margins ◦ AWP decremental margins of 7% ◦ MP incremental margins of 82%

• EPS of $0.21

• Positive Free Cash Flow of ~$129 million ◦ $237 million or 28% reduction in inventory year-over-year (1) Including ~$18MM of restructuring and severance charges 2020 Strategic Deployment Highlights Reacted swiftly to pandemic with comprehensive health & safety actions Implemented cost savings in excess of $100 million Adjusted to COVID while positioning for market recovery and increasing global adoption Reduced G&A to achieve 12.5% SG&A to Sales target in 2021 Continued company-wide development of hybrid, electric, and plug-in electric offerings Leveraged connected assets to create value enhancing parts, service, and dealer support offerings Maintained progress towards digitally-enabled operations and channel management solutions Reduced capital expenditures while continuing investments in critical opportunities for growth New Genie® E-Drive Scissor 2021 Strategic Operational Priorities Operational Excellence Purposeful Innovation

• Customer demand increased from Q3 to Q4 ◦ Bookings up 18% year-over-year ◦ Backlog up 25% year-over-year

• Strong company incremental margins ◦ AWP decremental margins of 7% ◦ MP incremental margins of 82%

• EPS of $0.21

• Positive Free Cash Flow of ~$129 million ◦ $237 million or 28% reduction in inventory year-over-year (1) Including ~$18MM of restructuring and severance charges 2020 Strategic Deployment Highlights Reacted swiftly to pandemic with comprehensive health & safety actions Implemented cost savings in excess of $100 million Adjusted to COVID while positioning for market recovery and increasing global adoption Reduced G&A to achieve 12.5% SG&A to Sales target in 2021 Continued company-wide development of hybrid, electric, and plug-in electric offerings Leveraged connected assets to create value enhancing parts, service, and dealer support offerings Maintained progress towards digitally-enabled operations and channel management solutions Reduced capital expenditures while continuing investments in critical opportunities for growth New Genie® E-Drive Scissor 2021 Strategic Operational Priorities Operational Excellence Purposeful Innovation • Continue strengthening company processes and execution discipline

• Actively manage SG&A expense base to achieve full-year SG&A percent to sales of ~12.5%

• Improve cost competitiveness while maintaining growth orientation

• Reliable products that are competitively priced and deliver high value to customers

• Customer-centric product and service deployment

• Robust service offerings that enable superior ownership experience Growth

• Strengthen market position with superior commercial execution

• Grow global adoption of working safely at height and mobile crushing & screening

• Position to benefit from anticipated replacement cycle tailwinds EXECUTING AND INNOVATING TO ENABLE VALUE-ADDING GROWTH Q4 2020 Operating Results USD Millions, except Earnings per Share Q4 2020 ReportedQ4 2019 ReportedQ4 2019 Adjusted Net Sales $ 885.0 $ 885.0 % Change vs 2019 (11.1%) Gross Profit 149.2 168.6 169.0 % of Sales 19.0% 19.1% 19.1% SG&A % of Sales (14.9%) (16.5%) (15.0%) Income (loss) from Operations 22.9 36.3 Operating Margin 4.0% 2.6% 4.1% Interest & Other Income (Expense) (20.4) (19.4) Effective Tax Rate Earnings (loss) per Share EBITDA 0.21 43.5 0.26 0.36 % Net Sales Free Cash Flow 128.6 Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP; * Not a meaningful percentage Q4 2020 Financial Call-Outs Gross Profit Includes $5 million of charges primarily comprised of restructuring SG&A Adversely impacted by $13 million due to restructuring and severance expenses Other Income Favorable impact of $4 million primarily due to repayment received from a 3rd party convertible note OPERATING RESULTS DEMONSTRATE STRONG EXECUTION Q4 2020 Segment Results Aerial Work PlatformsResults • Global sales of $412.3 million down (18%)

• Operating margin (0.5)% including restructuring charges of ~$11MM

• Decremental margin of 7.0% Materials Processing • Global sales of $366.3 million down (3%) • Operating margin 14.9% • Incremental margin of 82.0% Drivers

• North American market customer demand improving into 2021

• Aerial Products cost structure reductions driving improvements in operating margin

• Strong decremental margins driven by improved operating performance • End-markets broadly showing improvement

• Operating margin performance improved ~300bps year-over-year

• Business continues to drive strong incremental margins GLOBAL END MARKETS CONTINUE TO RECOVER ONGOING COST DISCIPLINE FY 2020 Operating Results Note: Results shown are for Continuing Operations. See the appendix for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP FY 2020 Financial Highlights Overall Achieved positive operating results despite challenging end markets Cost Reduced SG&A by $82 million despite $24 million of restructuring and severance expenses Margins ~21% decremental margin, including restructuring charges, exceeded target of 25% Free Cash Flow 64% growth in free cash flow year-over-year (~$55 million) Working Capital Aggressively reduced net working capital and aligned production to demand SG&A Cost Reduction Initiative Category Description Actions Consolidate and Resize Reduced SG&A functions to reflect Terex's current size ◦ Right-sized Finance, IT, HR, Legal teams to close gap with industry best practices ◦ Leveraged opportunities for Sales & Marketing, and Engineering cost reductions Restructure Restructured Corporate HQ and share services ◦ Reduced physical footprint of facilities

◦ Consolidated shared services

◦ Integrated Parts & Services into businesses Transform Created leaner, more effective and agile functions ◦ Optimized IT spending

◦ Reduced non-personnel spend

◦ Automated and digitized processes PERMANENT CHANGES TO OPTIMIZE OUR COMPANY STRUCTURE & TO ACHIEVE TARGETED OBJECTIVE OF SG&A PERCENT TO SALES ~12.5% 15.3% ~12.5% ~7% 2020 to 2021 Operating Margin Bridge 2.2% 1.0% (1) Excludes the impact of future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other unusual items

(2) Based on average diluted share count of ~71 million

(3) Depreciation / Amortization excludes ~$5 million of bank fee amortization not included in income/(loss) from operations 2021 GUIDANCE REFLECTS IMPROVING END MARKETS 2021 Segment Outlook AerialWorkPlatformsMaterialsProcessing ~ Net Sales Operating Margin ~ ~ ~ STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN AWP MARGINS; MP CONTINUED STRENGTH Corporate & Other Net Sales: 2020 Actual $37 million; 2021 Guidance ~$30 million. Corporate & Other OP: 2020 Actual ($76) million; 2021 Guidance ~($60) million 2021 Disciplined Capital Allocation Capital Structure: Ample liquidity of greater than $1 billion at beginning of the year. In Q1 2021, sold TFS On-Book Portfolio for proceeds of $100 million and initiated repayment of ~$200 million of Term Loans Restructuring Investments: Maintain right-sized cost structure while continuing to align production with market environment Growth: Investing for growth opportunities whether organic or potentially inorganic Efficient Return of Capital to Shareholders: Reinstated dividend to provide yield to investors STRONG LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE Strategic Highlights Aerial Work Platforms New Genie® E-Drive Scissor • Commercial and Service teams staying close to customers

• Positioning for growth by launching innovative products

• Positioning Utilities for growth with completion of new facility Operational Highlights • Team operating safely by following COVID-19 safety protocols

• Cost reduction actions implemented enabling improved margins

• Backlog up 10% and customer quoting activity strengthening First Utilities Unit Off the Line in ChinaCustomer Delivery of New Utilities Truck at Watertown Facility Strategic Highlights Materials Processing New Ecotec Machine • Operational performance demonstrates benefits of diversified businesses, markets and geographies

• Investment in our Campsie, Northern Ireland facility will support our growth in waste recycling

• Committed to delivering innovative, high quality products and services supporting growth Operational Highlights • Team proactively managing the impacts related to COVID-19

• Strong operating performance

• Customer backlog increased 59% and bookings increased 53% YoY Powerscreen at BAUMA China Summary • Improving commercial demand environment

• Efficiently managing production while safely meeting customer demand

• Improved cost structure to enable achievement of targeted incremental margins and absolute margins • Continue to aggressively manage working capital to achieve strong free cash flow and liquidity

• Business portfolio is well-positioned for growth Questions? 1,661 1,651 1,612 Dec-17 Sequential $ % AWP 348 73%

MP 234 81%

Total 582 76% Year on Year $ % 73 10%

195 59%

268 25% Mar-18 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 AWP MP Backlog shown is deliverable in less than 12 months which reflects continuing operations. Total amounts may not add due to rounding. Q4 2020 Global Sales Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019 FY 2020 Global Sales Sales by Geography 2020 vs 2019 Aerial Work Platforms $1,000 Q4 '20 Q4 '19 FY'20 FY'19 Net Sales $412.3 $500.1 % Change vs. '19 (17.6%) Operating Profit (Loss), as reported ($1.9) $4.4 Operating Margin % (0.5%) 0.9% Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted ($1.9) $6.2 Operating Margin % (0.5%) 1.2% -% 7.5% Backlog $826 $753 % Change vs. '19 10% $1,782.9 $2,726.6 $0.5 $196.2 -% 7.2% $0.5 $205.1 Net Bookings Book-to-Bill Ratio Q4'19 185%200% $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 175% 150% 125% 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Materials Processing Q4 '20 Q4 '19 FY'20 FY'19 Net Sales $366.3 $378.5 $1,256.8 $1,602.6 % Change vs. '19 (3.2%) (21.6%) Operating Profit (Loss), as reported $54.7 $44.7 $143.4 $227.9 Operating Margin % 14.9% 11.8% 11.4% 14.2% Operating Profit (Loss), as adjusted $54.7 $44.7 $143.4 $228.3 Operating Margin % 14.9% 11.8% 11.4% 14.2% Backlog $523 $328 % Change vs. '19 59% Net Bookings Book-to-Bill Ratio $700 $600 $500 $400 $300 $200 $100 Q4'18 200% 164%175% $0 150% 125% 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 USD Millions, except Earnings per Share Q4 2019 Adjustments Q4 2019 As Reported Restructuring & RelatedTransformationOtherTax & Interim PeriodQ4 2019 As Adjusted Net Sales $885.0 - - - - $885.0 Gross Profit 168.6 0.4 - 3.4 - - 169.0 SG&A (145.7) 9.4 0.2 - (132.7) Income (loss) from Operations 22.9 9.8 3.4 0.2 - 36.3 Net Interest (Expense) Other (Expense) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes (17.2) - - 9.8 - - 3.4 - - (17.2) (3.2) 1.0 - (2.2) 2.5 1.2 - 16.9 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes 16.0 (1.9) (0.9) (0.1) (4.3) 8.8 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $18.5 7.9 2.5 1.1 (4.3) $25.7 Earnings (loss) per Share $0.26 $0.11 $0.03 $0.02 $(0.06) $0.36 USD Millions, except Earnings per Share FY 2019 Adjustments YTD 2019 As Reported Restructuring & RelatedTransformationDeal RelatedOtherTax & Interim PeriodYTD 2019 As Adjusted Net Sales $4,353.1 - - - - - $4,353.1 Gross Profit 887.8 4.4 - 13.7 - - - 892.2 SG&A (552.8) 18.0 (7.7) 0.2 - (528.6) Income (loss) from Operations 335.0 22.4 13.7 (7.7) 0.2 - 363.6 Net Interest (Expense) Other (Expense) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before Taxes (81.4) - - 22.4 - - 13.7 - 0.2 - - (81.4) (6.1) 0.4 - (5.5) 247.5 (7.5) 0.6 - 276.7 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (37.8) (4.7) (2.8) 0.2 (0.1) 2.0 (43.2) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $209.7 $17.7 $10.9 ($7.3) $0.5 $2.0 $233.5 Earnings (loss) per Share $2.92 $0.24 $0.15 $(0.10) $0.01 $0.03 $3.25 Glossary In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies. In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except per share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. As changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on our financial results, we believe excluding effects of these changes assists in assessment of our business results between periods. We calculate the translation effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes by translating current period results using rates that the comparable prior periods were translated at to isolate the foreign exchange component of the fluctuation from the operational component. Similarly, the impact of changes in our results from acquisitions and divestitures that were not included in comparable prior periods may be subtracted from the absolute change in results to allow for better comparability of results between periods. Glossary: Free Cash Flow Free Cash Flow - We calculate a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow. We define free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, plus (minus) increases (decreases) in Terex Financial Services finance receivables consisting of sales-type leases and commercial loans ("TFS Assets"), less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets, plus the estimated level of net working capital in divested businesses at the closing date. We believe this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Increase (decrease) in TFS Assets $ 225.4 (40.1) $ Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets Deal related net working capital adjustment (1) (44.0) 173.4 (31.1) (94.4) (2) Free cash flow $ $ - $ 38.5 141.3 $ 86.4 (1) Includes $17.8 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (2) Includes $10.2 million of proceeds from sale of capital assets within Proceeds (payments) from the disposition of discontinued operations in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Glossary: Debt & Net Debt Debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale. Net Debt is calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale. These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition. December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Long-term debt, less current portion $ 1,166.2 $ 1,168.8 Current portion of long-term debt 7.6 6.9 Debt 1,173.8 1,175.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (665.0) (535.1) Less: Cash and cash equivalents in assets held for sale (5.1) (5.0) Net Debt $ 503.7 $ 635.6 Glossary: EBITDA EBITDA is defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax. Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense. Terex believes that disclosure of EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on Terex's ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability. Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $17.7 $24.5 ($10.6) $54.4 (Income) loss from discontinued operations - net of tax (0.9) 3.6 0.4 155.4 (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax Income (loss) from continuing operations (1.9) (9.6) 19.2 (0.1) 14.9 18.5 9.0 209.7 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6.9 (16.0) 2.0 37.8 Interest & Other (Income) Expense Income (loss) from operations 9.8 20.4 57.4 87.5 31.6 22.9 68.4 335.0 Depreciation 11.4 9.4 42.3 39.6 Amortization 1.8 1.6 6.9 6.3 Non-Cash Interest Costs EBITDA (1.3) (1.2) (5.1) (4.5) 43.5 32.7 112.5 376.4 Operating profit adjustments - 13.4 - 28.6 Adjusted EBITDA $43.5 $46.1 $112.5 $405.0 Glossary: ROIC ROIC and other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations. ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters. NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations by one minus the effective tax rate. In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust Income (loss) from operations and Stockholders' equity to remove the effects of the impact of certain transactions in order to create a measure that is useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business without the impact of unusual items as shown in the tables below. Cash and cash equivalents is adjusted to include amounts recorded as held for sale. Furthermore, we believe returns on capital deployed in TFS do not represent our primary operations and, therefore, TFS Assets and results from operations have been excluded from the Non-GAAP Measures. Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion. We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters' adjusted NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination. In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital. Amounts described below are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except for the effective tax rate. Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the periods referenced in the tables below. Effective tax rate Income (loss) from operations as adjusted Multiplied by: 1 minus effective tax rate Adjusted net operating income (loss) after tax Debt Less: Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted Debt less Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted Stockholders' equity as adjusted Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Total Terex Corporation stockholders' equity as adjusted Dec '20 Sep '20 Jun '20 Mar '20 Dec '19 $ 18.2 % 30.6 81.8 % $ 18.2 % 34.7 81.8 % $ 18.2 % 4.0 81.8 % $ 18.2 %(4.5) 81.8 % $ $ 25.0 $ $ 28.4 1,173.8 1,174.5 (670.1) (512.6) $ $ 3.3 1,174.5 (429.9) $ $ (3.7) 1,345.1 $ 1,175.7 (515.0) (540.1) 503.7 661.9 744.6 830.1 635.6 816.0 746.1 679.2 649.7 789.7 $ 1,319.7 $ 1,408.0 $ 1,423.8 $ 1,479.8 $ 1,425.3 December 31, 2020 ROIC 3.8 % NOPAT as adjusted (last 4 quarters) $ 53.0 Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity, as adjusted (5 quarters) $ 1,411.3 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: Income (loss) from operations as reported Adjustments: (Income) loss from TFS Income (loss) from operations as adjusted $ $ Three months Three months Three months Three months ended 12/31/20 ended 9/30/20 ended 6/30/20 ended 3/31/20 31.6 $ 36.5 7.4 (7.1) (1.0) (1.8) (3.4) 2.6 30.6 $ 34.7 $ 4.0 $ (4.5) As of 12/31/20 As of 9/30/20 As of 6/30/20 As of 3/31/20 As of 12/31/19 Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents - continuing operations Cash and cash equivalents - assets held for sale Cash and cash equivalents as adjusted $ 665.0 $ 5.1 508.3 $ 4.3 426.0 $ 3.9 511.3 $ 535.1 3.7 5.0 $ 670.1 $ 512.6 $ 429.9 $ 515.0 $ 540.1 Reconciliation of Stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity as reported TFS Assets Effects of adjustments, net of tax: Restructuring & related $ 921.5 $ (113.9) 852.7 $ (115.8) 800.4 $ (131.9) 786.2 $ 932.3 (150.0) (154.0) 8.3 2.9 8.3 2.9 8.3 2.9 8.3 8.3 Transformation 2.9 2.9 Other 1.0 (3.8) 1.0 (3.0) 1.0 (1.5) 1.0 1.0 (Income) loss from TFS 1.3 (0.8) Stockholders' equity as adjusted $ 816.0 $ 746.1 $ 679.2 $ 649.7 $ 789.7 Glossary: Working Capital Working Capital is calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Trade receivables (net of allowance) plus Inventories less Trade accounts payable and Customer advances. The Company views excessive working capital as an inefficient use of resources, and seeks to minimize the level of investment without adversely impacting the ongoing operations of the business. For the periods below, working capital was: December 31, 2020 Inventories $610.4 Trade Receivables 381.2 Less: Trade Accounts Payables (369.9) Less: Customer Advances (17.8) Total Working Capital $603.9 Trailing Three Months Annualized Net Sales is calculated using the net sales for the quarter multiplied by four. 3 months Sales $786.7 Number of quarters x 4.0 Annualized Quarterly Sales $3,146.8 WC % of Annualized Quarterly Sales 19.2 % The ratio is calculated by dividing working capital by trailing three months annualized net sales. The Company believes this measures its resource use efficiency. Attachments Original document

