NORWALK, Conn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced today that company leadership will participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Materials shared during the conference will be accessible on the Terex Investor Relations website at https://investors.terex.com.

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support. We report our business in the following segments: (i) MP and (ii) AWP.

