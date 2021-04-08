Termbray Industries International : CHANGES OF DIRECTORSHIP

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TERMBRAY INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00093)

CHANGES OF DIRECTORSHIP

The board of directors (the "Board") of Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Limited ("the Company") announces the following changes in directorship of the Company with effect from 8 April 2021:

Mr. Wong Shiu Kee (" Mr. Wong ") resigned as an executive director of the Company to pursue another personal lifestyle; and Mr. Chau Hau Shing (" Mr. Chau ") has been appointed as an executive director of the Company.

Mr. Wong confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that will need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Chau Hau Shing, aged 44, is the executive director and president of Zero Finance Hong Kong Limited ("Zero Finance"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chau has worked in the money lending industry for more than 20 years since he started in 1996 and has gained extensive experience in the industry. He worked in well-known enterprises of the industry based in Hong Kong and Mainland China, such as Prime Credit Limited and United Asia Finance Limited, and he had led the overall construction and strategic planning of the money lending business system of the employed enterprises for many times, and he has profound market insight and research in fields like risk management, finance and credit. He has been employed by an entity controlled by Mr. Tommy Lee, the vice chairman, chief executive officer and substantial shareholder of the Company, since April 2014 and acts in the capacity of the President of Zero Finance.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chau did not hold any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years and he did not hold any position in the Company or any subsidiary of the Company.