Termbray Industries International : CHANGES OF DIRECTORSHIP

The Company and Mr. Chau has entered into a letter of appointment as executive director of the Company. He has no fixed term of service with the Company but will be subject to the retirement and re-election requirements at general meeting pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company. There is no agreement on the amount of the remuneration payable to Mr. Chau. His remuneration will be reviewed and determined annually by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chau is and was not connected with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Chau owns 6,244,000 shares of the Company. As at the date hereof, Mr. Chau does not have any other interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.
Mr. Chau confirmed that there is no information which is discloseable nor is/was he involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and there is no other matter which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board is not aware of any matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Chau as executive director that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Wong for his valuable contribution to the Company during his service with the Company and to welcome Mr. Chau to join the Board.
