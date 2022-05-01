Terme Bancorp : Officer/Director Disclosure

OTC Markets Group Inc. - OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

1)

Name of the issuer and its predecessors {if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities in the past five years and the dates of the name changes.

Terme Bancorp, Inc. -October 16, 2006, to Present

2)

Address of the issuer's principal executive offices Company Headquarters

Address 1: 5005 W 65th

Address 2: Bedford Park IL

Address 3: 60638

Phone: (312) - 268 - 2424

Email:jgy@termebancorp.com Website(s):www.termebancorp.com IR Contact N/A

3)

Security Information outstanding

Trading Symbol: TMEB

Exact title and class of securities: Common SharesCUSIP:

88079L104

Par or Stated Value: $0.01

Total shares authorized: 500,000,000.

Total shares outstanding: 370,665,443 as of December 31, 2021 .

Additional class of securities (if necessary): N/A Transfer Agent Name: Clear Trust LLC

Address 1: 17961 Hunting Bow Circle Suite 102Address 2: Lutz. FL

Address 3: 33558

Phone: (813) 235-4490

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?

Yes: XNo:

To be included in the OTC Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

List any restrictions on the transfer of security: None.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months. None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None.

4)

Issuance History

List below any events, in chronological order, that resulted in changes in total shares outstanding by the issuer on the past two fiscal years and any interim period. The list shall include all offerings of equity securities. including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services, describing (1) the securities (2) the persons or entities to whom such securities were issued and (3) the services provided by such persons or entities. The list shall indicate:

A. The nature of each offering (e.g., Securities Act Rule 504. Intrastate, etc.);

Stock-Based Compensation for Services During the Period:

None

B. Any jurisdictions where the offering was registered or qualified; None

C. The number of shares offered; None

D. The number of shares sold; None

E. The price at which the shares were offered, and the amount actually paid to the issuer; None

F. The trading status of the shares: None

G. Whether the certificates or other documents that evidence the shares contain a legend (1) stating that the shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and (2) setting forth or referring to the restrictions on transferability and sale of the shares under the Securities Act.

All shares which are restricted, (see E. & F., above) have a printed restriction on the physical share certificate.

5)

Financial Statements

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year end or quarter end to maintain qualification for the OTC Pink Current Information tier. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any interim periods.

A. Balance sheet. B. Statement of income. C. Statement of cash flows. D. Financial notes; and E. Audit letter, if audited

The financial statements requested pursuant to this item shall be prepared in accordance with US GAAP by persons with sufficient financial skills.

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) post suchfinancial statements through the OTC Disclosure & News Service as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report," or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial reports separately as described in part i) above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to otciq.com in the field below.

Information contained in a Financial Report is considered current until the due date for the subsequent Financial Report. To remain in the OTC Pink Current Information tier, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within45 days of its fiscal quarter-end date.

Such financial statements are incorporated by reference.

6)

Describe the Issuer's Business, Products and Services

Describe the issuer's business so a potential investor can clearly understand the company. In answering this item, please include the following:

A. A description of the issuer's business operations: The business operation of Terme Bancorp, Inc. is to provide money services enabling consumer behavioral initiatives. We intend on entering various strategic joint ventures with prominent companies and aid in the efforts to bring high demand products to meet consumer needs.

B. Date and State (or Jurisdiction) of incorporation: May 28.2002, Maryland

C. The issuer's primary and secondary SIC Codes: 551111- Management of Companies and Enterprises

D. The issuer's fiscal year end date: December 31

E. Principal product or Services, and their markets.

The business operation of Terme Bancorp, Inc. is to provide consumers access to housing & commercial real estate, products, and services by access to the electronic financial networks through the issuance of general-purpose reloadable cards (debit cards) and financial tools (mortgages, business loans, insurance, medical product access and automobile financing) designed to offer consumers inclusion into spaces where they have been previously excluded.

7)

Describe the Issuer's Facilities

The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used, or leased by the issuer.

In responding to this item, please clearly describe the assets, properties, or facilities of the issuer, give the location of the principal plants and other property of the issuer, and describe the condition of the properties. If the issuer does not have complete ownership or control of the property (for example, ifothers also own the property or if there is a mortgage on the property}, describe the limitations on the ownership.

If the Issuer leases any assets, properties, or facilities, clearly describe them as above and the terms of their leases.

Lease office space at 5005 W 65th Street Bedford Park IL for a three-year period ending 12/31/2023.

8)

Officers, Directors, and Control Persons

The goal of this section is to provide an investor with a clear understanding of the identity of all the persons or entities that are involved in managing, controlling, or advising the operations, business development and disclosure of the issuer, as well as the Identity of any significant shareholders.

A. Names of Officers, Directors, and Control Persons. In responding to this item, please provide the names of each of the issuer's executive officers, directors, general partners and control persons (control persons are beneficial owners of more than five percent (5%}of any class of the issuer's equity securities},as of the date of this information statement.

John G. Yedinak, President & CEO

B. Legal Disciplinary History. Please identify whether any of the foregoing persons have in the last five years, been the subject of: None

1. A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses}; None

2. The entry of an order, judgment, or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, by a court of competent jurisdiction that permanently or temporarily enjoined, barred, suspended or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities, or banking activities; None

3. A finding or judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction (in a civil action), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or a state securities regulator of a