Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TMX   US88087E1001

TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(TMX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CERN, LAWS, TMX, QDEL, MILE; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/10/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share. If you are a Cerner shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are a Quidel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lemonade, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Metromile shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1. If you are a Metromile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-cern-laws-tmx-qdel-mile-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301456717.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:01aHalper Sadeh LLP Investigates CERN, LAWS, TMX, QDEL, MILE; Shareholders are Encouraged ..
PR
01/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts Terminix Global Holdings Price Target to $52 From $55, Equalweig..
MT
01/04TERMINIX INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
PR
01/04Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, VG, TACO, TMX, EPAY; Shareholders are Encouraged to..
PR
01/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : The M&A Class Action Firm is Investigating the Merger
PR
2021Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FLOW, TMX, NEOG, CCMP, ARNA; Shareholders are Encouraged ..
PR
2021TMX, CCMP, SUNS, TACO STOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, CCMP, SUNS, TACO; S..
PR
2021Terminix Launches New State-of-the-Art Website
BU
2021Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. acquired ABC Exterminating Inc.
CI
2021SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, FLOW, TMX, NEOG, NPTN; Sha..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations