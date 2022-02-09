Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FLOW, TMX, CCMP, LEVL, EPAY

02/09/2022 | 05:51pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to:

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)'s sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $86.50 per share in cash. If you are a SPX FLOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)'s sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP)'s sale to Entegris, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock they own. If you are a CMC Materials shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL)'s sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors worldwide who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-flow-tmx-ccmp-levl-epay-301479092.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
