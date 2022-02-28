Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, RC, GCP, MIME, EPAY

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HalperSadehLLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX)'s sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)'s merger with a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Ready Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP)'s sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)'s sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are a Bottomline shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-tmx-rc-gcp-mime-epay-301491186.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
