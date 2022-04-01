Log in
    TMX   US88087E1001

TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(TMX)
  Report
Terminix Global : Meet our Move Hero Finalists

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
The Move Hero Program was created at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® to recognize frontline team members who go above and beyond for their teammates, customers, and community. Move Heroes live the core values and exceed all expectations. These are people who show up with heart and energy and are role models who put their team members and customers first.

Move Hero Finalist Vernon Blake

One of our three finalists who was in the running to be named the 2022 National Move Hero was Vernon Blake from Henry County, GA. Vernon's story is one of transformation - he first started at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® as a driver and then progressed to Assistant Operations Manager. As a ServiceMaster #EverydayHero, Vernon invests into the company culture by being a leader in team training and helping transform others. As a coworker states, Vernon "puts his heart into his work."

Move Hero Finalist - Anthony Leonty

Known for his positive attitude and hard work, Anthony Leonty is the second finalist who was in the running to be named the 2022 National Move Hero. From Orange County West, FL, Anthony is recognized for being a team player and getting the job done. He goes above and beyond for his team members and customers. Anthony was recognized as a Safe Driver Award Winner, keeping his community safe -a great example of a ServiceMaster #EverydayHero.He continuously shows dedication to the business, to the brand, and his craft!

2022 National Move Hero - Eduardo Martinez

A pillar of stability for his team and customers, Eduardo Martinez from Scottsdale, AZ was named the 2022 Two Men and a Truck National Move Hero. Eduardo is an exceptional example of what it means to be a Move Hero. Natalie Frederickson, the Human Resources Manager in Scottsdale, states that Eduardo "does every job with integrity, he puts the customer first, he comes in with a positive attitude." This frontline team member shows up for his customers and team members daily as a ServiceMaster Brands #EverydayHero.

Congratulations to #EverydayHeroes Vernon, Anthony, and Eduardo!

Terminix Global Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


