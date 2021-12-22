Log in
    TMX   US88087E1001

TERMINIX GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(TMX)
Terminix Launches New State-of-the-Art Website

12/22/2021 | 08:02am EST
New site will provide industry-leading digital experience for both current and potential customers

As the calendar year comes to a close, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest control and termite treatment services for residential and commercial customers, has launched a new, state-of-the-art website. The new site will allow customers and potential customers alike to explore pest and termite control options and purchase them online, learn about the potential damage different pests cause to homes and businesses, or read general information about the biology of various insects and pests through content reviewed and contributed to by our on-staff entomologists.

The re-imagined version of Terminix.com is a significant step forward in the company’s digital strategy and reflects Terminix’s most recent, refreshed brand look and feel, providing users with the best experience for learning more about Terminix and its wide portfolio of products and services.

“The new website experience reaffirms our commitment to making all customer experiences exceptional, across all platforms and touchpoints,” said Brett Ponton, chief executive officer of Terminix. “We continue to enhance our presence in the digital landscape, meeting customers where they are, capturing their interest, and finding new ways to make it easier for them to select the right service to solve their problems.”

The website’s effective calls to action, interactive elements, and responsive mobile design will contribute to an active sales channel and frictionless customer experience. Some products, such as OnGuard Termite Product (Basic/Advance/Premium), have been added for online purchase for the first time. Every major page on the site will have a direct and seamless link into the purchase flow, making it easier than ever to buy Terminix’s services and schedule appointments online.

“The site’s improvements in SEO, branded content, and customer journey will make us more efficient and effective as a sales organization,” said Alex Ho, chief marketing officer of Terminix. “Not only do we expect our top-funnel leads to increase as a result of search engine optimizations, but our teams will be able to track our customers’ purchases and interests with much more detail than we had previously. Overall, the new site is a brilliant opportunity for us to better serve our customers, and we couldn’t be more excited about it!”

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.


© Business Wire 2021
